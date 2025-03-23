Despite all the problems Boeing has had with its planes and spacecraft, president Donald Trump is now boasting about the manufacturer building the military a new fighter jet — and naming it, seemingly, after him.

"I’m thrilled to announce that at my direction the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet," the president said during an Oval Office presser, per Fox News. "Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it’ll be called the 'F-47,' the generals picked that title."

Sure, Jan. As Axios reported, Trump added that it was a "beautiful number," suggesting that maybe "the generals" didn't pick the name after all.

In another excerpt from the same press huddle, Trump claimed that the new fighter jet will be "equipped with state-of-the-art stealth technology — it is virtually unseeable." It's unclear what he means by that, since there's little to suggest that our military or any other has the capability to create invisible planes — unless, of course, all those UFO whistleblowers are right and the military has reverse-engineered alien tech after all.

Trump: "The F-47 is equipped with state of the art stealth technology -- it is virtually unseeable." pic.twitter.com/9uiuFnWLop — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2025

More likely, the new F-47 — which, notably, was also the name of a redesigned World War II-era high-altitude bomber built by Republic Aviation that had originally been called the P-47, and was also known as the "Thunderbolt" — is equipped with technology that makes it "invisible" to traditional radar, which was invented in the 1970s for Lockheed's F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter.

In its reporting on the newly announced fighter jet, Axios added that the Air Force will also be collaborating with defense contractor Anduril, which was founded by Palmer Luckey, the Oculus VR headset guy who counts Elon Musk as a maybe-friend and regular texting buddy.

For all the accolades from the president, who called the forthcoming fighter jet "the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built," there was seemingly no official reference to Boeing's massive headline-grabbing issues over the past 18 months. Notably left out was any mention of the manufacturer's Starliner spacecraft, which was at the center of Trump's recent criticisms of his predecessor, because it was so janky that the astronauts who flew up to the International Space Station on it couldn't return with it without risking a fiery death.

Though we don't have any pricetags or timelines for the F-47, Axios notes that the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance program, which is behind the new jet, has been extremely costly. So it sounds like we taxpayers will be footing a bill worth untold figures for a fighter jet vanity project that may or may not ever get finished — or even work at all.

