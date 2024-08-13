The project burned through cash at an alarming rate.

Pulling a Musk

Now that he has fully endorsed the far right by throwing his full weight behind the election of former president and fellow notorious liar Donald Trump, multi-hyphenate CEO Elon Musk is deep in the trenches.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, Musk has been talking about raising an army of thousands of workers as part of his $160 million pro-Trump super political-action committee (PAC) called America PAC.

But just three months in, he fired almost all of the vendors, just for the PAC to rehire one of them — exactly the kind of characteristic and highly chaotic mismanagement Musk has become known for.

Unconvinced

The timing couldn't be worse, as the WSJ points out: we're less than three months away from the presidential election and America PAC is still reeling from a hard reset.

Even the group's original, Texas-based donors were ditched in favor of veterans of former Ron DeSantis supporters, who decided to call it quits in January.

But trouble started brewing quickly within America PAC's ranks. The committee burned through cash, per the WSJ, ultimately leading to an email being sent out to most of the group's vendors, informing them that they had been fired.

According to the report, Musk was aiming to convince some 800,000 voters to vote for Trump in key swing states. But whether the PAC got anywhere near that remains unclear at best.

In an interview with far-right provocateur Jordan Peterson last month, Musk claimed that America PAC was "not meant" to be "hyperpartisan" and the "intent is to promote the principles that made America great in the first place."

But by throwing his weight behind a convicted felon, who is trying to pander to the cryptocurrency community, Tesla fanboys, and gun-toting rednecks, Musk is putting his true, hyperpartisan colors on full display.

Besides the sheer moral bankruptcy of Trump's reelection campaign, Musk is also actively burning bridges and turning a blind eye to his own ventures by pursuing national politics. Particularly at Tesla, the mercurial CEO's hard turn to the far right has raised alarm bells, with business clients and individual customers alike becoming disgusted with the brand's new MAGA image.

