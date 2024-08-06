"Elon you’re great. I don’t know if you’re seeing this, but you’re really good."

Pander Bears

In a bizarre bid to score points with kids these days, former president Donald Trump was publicly gifted a custom-wrapped Cybertruck that was emblazoned with a photo of him right after surviving an assassination attempt last month.

The gifter was none other than white nationalist man-child and popular streamer Adin Ross, who has a long track record of using homophobic slurs, getting banned from Twitch several times, and attracting a predominantly male audience.

In other words, it's exactly the kind of demographic Trump is trying to pander to in the run-up to his reelection bid. The only problem? He couldn't seem to summon up any genuine enthusiasm for the brutalist pickup, probably because he's a notorious hater of electric vehicles.

"Wow, that’s an Elon!" Trump exclaimed. "Elon you’re great. I don’t know if you’re seeing this, but you’re really good."

Trump was just live-streaming in a Tesla Cybertruck with Adin Ross. Trump: “Elon you’re great. I don’t know if you’re seeing this, but you’re really good.” Source: https://t.co/sYuO13HxXB pic.twitter.com/gqb02fOSQa — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 5, 2024

Notice Me

The news comes after the former president proclaimed that he would now be "for electric cars" because "Elon endorsed me very strongly."

It takes astonishingly little effort to follow the money. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk was donating $45 million a month to a pro-Trump political action committee called the America PAC, which the mercurial CEO later denied.

To connect with the septuagenarian — who could've easily been the 23-year-old streamer's grandfather — Ross decided to sit him down inside the truck and play some oldies, including "All the Leaves Are Brown" by the Mamas & the Papas.

"This is a great system," Trump told a laughing Ross.

Trump was willing to fully debase himself during the bizarre interaction, going as far as to pull some incredibly awkward dance moves.

"I'll tell you about TikTok," he said after stiffly shimmying back and forth. "Trump is going to keep TikTok going. Biden and Harris have no idea what it means."

Hilariously, if Trump did accept Ross' lavish gift, he may have violated campaign finance laws. As Rolling Stone reports, contributions from a private individual are limited to just $3,300, and the Cybertruck could easily be worth over $100,000.

"Giving gifts valued at tens of thousands of dollars to a candidate amounts to an illegal and excessive campaign contribution," campaign finance watchdog Brendan Fischer told Rolling Stone. "I suspect that once Trump talks to his lawyers, we’ll get an announcement that he is turning down the gifts or donating them to charity."

In short, the incredibly awkward interaction was an absolute car crash that likely didn't convince anybody who wasn't already planning on voting for Trump.

If anything, the appearance just shows Trump's willingness to throw himself at the feet of Musk — a desperate bid to score political points and perhaps shore up some much-needed financing.

More on Trump: Trump Says He Supports Electric Cars Now That Elon Musk Endorses Him