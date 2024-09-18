Please stop.

Blank Space

If you opened Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, and asked it to write a poem about anti-wokeness like an angsty middle schooler, you'd likely still get something better than the drivel the multi-hyphenate business owner just shared with the world.

Apropos to nothing in particular, the 53-year-old billionaire posted a six-line poem near the end of an all-night posting spree that seems to mourn the decline of organized religion as it condemns "childless hedonism."

"Atheism left an empty space, secular religion took its place," Musk wrote. "But left the people in despair, childless hedonism sans care."

"Maybe religion’s not so bad," he concluded with yet another dismal rhyme, "To keep you from being sad."

Atheism left an empty space

Secular religion took its place But left the people in despair

Childless hedonism sans care Maybe religion’s not so bad

To keep you from being sad — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2024

The poem touches on some of Musk's favorite themes: people choosing not to have children and the "woke mind-virus."

The final stanza's bit about religion being "not so bad," however, seems to be a new one for the formerly avowed atheist who now claims to be a "cultural Christian."

Navel-gazing aside, these seem to be the pedestrian musings of a highly emotional man whose seemingly incessant urge to populate the planet with his seed has dovetailed disgustingly with his rightward turn in recent years.

Grok Me This

Musk's other special interest, artificial intelligence, has also jibed with his apparent penchant for poetry. And reader, he actually did ask his AI to write some verse for him.

Last fall, soon after Grok was released on X-formerly-Twitter, Musk posted a previous poem, but admitted that this one was AI.

Written in much more flowery verse, last November's poem was supposed to be "about love." It speaks of galactic blazes and uses the term "cosmic" repeatedly, lending it more advanced vocabulary but nevertheless still sounding extremely juvenile with its rigid rhyme scheme and tired turns of phrase.

I asked Grok to write a poem about love pic.twitter.com/WNXoHTa0RF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

More on Elon Elonning: Elon Musk Deletes Deranged Post About Assassinating Kamala Harris