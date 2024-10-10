"It will probably be our number one post of all time."

Phone Home

Multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk may not be the biggest believer in aliens — but if he ever sees them, he's going to post them on his social media platform X-formerly-Twitter.

During a lengthy recorded discussion with disgraced ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the 53-year-old billionaire said that although he hasn't yet seen anything convincing about ETs with his own eyes, he wouldn't keep it quiet if he did.

"The split second I see any evidence of aliens, I will immediately post that on the X platform," he told the conservative talking head. "It will probably be our number one post of all time."

As for his own theories, Musk said he thinks that most unidentified flying objects (UFOs) people see are military — and therefore human — in nature.

"Well, unidentified flying objects are one thing," he said, "but there are always a bunch of classified programs that are underway."

He also expressed doubt that aliens had visited Earth.

"Where are the aliens? Why don't I see them?" Musk mused. "A lot of people think we see aliens, but I have not seen any evidence."

Interestingly, that's the same argument the Pentagon has taken as it dances around its own caches of UFO sighting data — though unlike Musk, the US military has made no promises about publicizing compelling evidence.

Link Up

During the interview, which also touched on the pair's favorite topics including Donald Trump and declining birthrates, Musk insisted that SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites have never encountered any UFOs.

Of the company's more than 6,000 satellites that are currently junking up the lower part of Earth's orbit, "not once have we had to maneuver around an alien spacecraft," Musk told Carlson, echoing almost exactly the same comments he made during a panel discussion in May.

During that talk, which took place at the 2024 Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, Musk clarified that although he doesn't think aliens have visited Earth, that doesn't necessarily mean he is entirely skeptical of their existence.

"If we send probes out there [into space]," he said during the discussion, "we might find the remains of long-dead alien civilizations."

It's not exactly the most optimistic or open-minded take — but given how self-centered Musk is, it's not surprising that he thinks humanity may be the only living species in the universe right now.

More on Musk: Elon Musk Is Spreading Dangerous Hurricane Helene Conspiracy Theories