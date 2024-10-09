"Starlink is pulling on the heartstrings of people overwhelmed by disaster."

Free*

Elon Musk said that Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet provider, would be free for victims of Hurricane Helene. But that promise comes with a considerable caveat.

In the wake of the destructive storm, Musk took to X-formerly-Twitter to repeatedly declare that Starlink had issued a system update allowing internet access without the need for payment. In a separate post, Starlink promised that "for those impacted by Hurricane Helene, or looking to support response and recovery efforts in affected areas, Starlink is now free for 30 days."

But as The Register reported, though Starlink is footing the subscription bill for 30 days' worth of internet service, users are still expected to shell out nearly $400 for one of Starlink's hardware terminals.

As it goes without saying, 400 bucks is a far cry from "free" — especially for folks already dealing with the high-piling expenses of hurricane evacuation, damages, and recovery.

What can we say? When an attention-thirsty billionaire announces free stuff for victims of extreme natural disasters, it's important to read the fine print.

Added Disclaimer

A screen recording taken by the Register shows the cart total for someone living in a Starlink-designated hurricane zone — the offer is geofenced — tallying up to $393.91. In addition to taxes, a shipping charge is added to the final purchase.

After the Register's article was published, a telling disclaimer appeared on Starlink's support page.

"Please note: A Starlink kit is required to access this free service," the notice reads. "If you do not already have a Starlink kit, you will need to purchase one from starlink.com/residential or an authorized retailer such as Best Buy or Home Depot."

IT expert Kenny Baughman, who lives in the Helene-hit area of Boone, North Carolina, told the Register that Starlink's misleading offer was a "play on desperation." (Baughman also left a comment in a post-hurricane help group on Facebook calling the offer a "crafty bait and switch.")

"When someone comes along and says I'm going to give you free internet, people start going nuts," Baughman told the Register. "Starlink is pulling on the heartstrings of people overwhelmed by disaster."

He also added that because of other ongoing issues like a lack of power in the region, it doesn't really make that much sense for most area inhabitants, anyway.

Elsewhere, Musk — who has spent the last week spewing misinformation about the disaster and the government's response — accused multiple federal agencies of shutting down airspace over impacted areas, thus hindering him from delivering Starlink and other supplies to impacted areas.

Neither that claim nor the notion that Starlink services would be provided to storm victims free of charge turned out to be true.

