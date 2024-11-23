Lesson learned.

Slow Realization

Elon Musk has so suddenly transformed into a Donald Trump shill that even his most loyal investors are getting disillusioned with him.

"I feel horrible that I was one of Elon's greatest enablers over the last decade," said Ross Gerber, investor and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management in a new interview with Reuters. Earlier this fall, Gerber told Yahoo Finance that, while his investment fund still owns $50 million worth of Tesla stock, he's been slowly dumping much of his original stake.

"I have a Cybertruck, I have a Plaid — Full Self-Driving still doesn't work. I don't care how many videos they post about how close it is," he added. "Elon isn't focused on building Tesla."

Gerber's assessment seems fair, considering the fact that Musk has been apparently spending the last few months glued to Donald Trump's spray-tanned side.

Evacuation Plan

Musk is alienating plenty of people lately.

Artist and mother of three of his children, Claire "Grimes" Boucher, recently said on X-formerly-Twitter that Musk is now "unrecognizable" to her. Because of that, not to mention the former couple's prolonged custody battle, Grimes says she's been forced to "[detach] from the love of my life."

"I didn't see one of my babies for five months," she wrote. "And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last [few] years should remain behind closed doors."

Since Musk acquired Twitter back in 2022, he's moved the website sharply into extremism, nullifying the block button and using the platform as a megaphone for regressive culture war content and misinformation.

After Trump was named the next US president on November 6, millions of users left X-formerly-Twitter in favor of competitors like Bluesky. This mass exodus sent Musk's site to the bottom of the App Store, right below Google Docs.

"Nobody's on [X]," Gerber observed. "It's lost its power."

