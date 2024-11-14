Who can blame them?

Bluer Skies

Twitter-turned-X alternative Bluesky is absolutely buzzing these days.

The platform saw a major influx of well over a million new users in the week following the presidential election, growing from just 9 million users in September to 15 million.

Bluesky even became the number one free app on Apple's App Store this week, beating out Meta's Threads — which is also spiking in apparent user count, though in a slightly more dubious fashion.

Meanwhile, X-formerly-Twitter was in the news this week after British newspaper The Guardian announced it would be leaving the Elon Musk-owned platform, which has quickly devolved into a cesspool of hate speech and disinformation since his acquisition.

And given the latest exodus, Trump's reelection — which has given Musk tremendous amounts of new power to "dismantle" the government from the inside out — seems to have been the final straw even for many X holdouts.

Pulling the Threads

Just last month, half a million users flocked to Bluesky after X announced that the "block" fountain would be rendered useless, opening the floodgates for even more harassment.

And it's not just Bluesky. Threads, Meta's algorithmically driven Twitter alternative that actively deprioritizes the news, has also seen a major influx in X refugees. Two days before the election, CEO Adam Mosseri announced that the platform had amassed 275 million monthly active users.

With racism and outright pro-Nazi white supremacy flourishing on X, likely the result of the company abandoning almost all forms of content moderation, the platform looks unrecognizable two years after Musk bought it.

In other words, netizens are desperately looking to jump ship and in search of a platform with leaders who haven't lost their minds.

According to data obtained by internet traffic analyzer Similarweb, 115,000 US-based web visitors deactivated their X account the day after Election Day, a new record since Musk took over.

Musk's personal brand of hate speech has also been devastating to the business. As of last month, the platform was worth almost 80 percent less than since the mercurial CEO acquired it.

However, X also hit a new traffic record on Election Day, as approximately 46.5 million users flocked to the site to presumably keep up with the news.

Whether the exodus to less hostile platforms will continue in the coming months, especially after the Trump administration takes over, remains anything but certain. Will X turn into a Musk-branded version of Trump's atrophying Truth Social — or could the two platforms even merge, as some analysts have suggested?

If there's one takeaway, it's that X is a sad husk of what it once was, and many users are done hoping for better days ahead.

