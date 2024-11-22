Something's not right.

Power Player

Elon Musk recently shared a clip of him clearing The Pit — a severely challenging dungeon in the punishing action role-playing game Diablo IV — in about one minute and 50 seconds, potentially setting a world record. But some Diablo fans think that Musk's supposed accomplishment is just more of his real-life strategy of habitually exploiting loopholes.

What "Elon fails to disclose," one comment in the Elon Musk subreddit charged, "is that, in the past 48 hours, there was an HP exploit found in [Diablo IV] that multiplies your HP by ridiculous amounts."

Specifically, the Elixir of Antivenin, a buff that's meant to increase a player's health by only 15 percent for a limited time, was actually stretching health pools to a ludicrous degree. Developer Blizzard is already planning to fix the bug, but Musk could have easily exploited it while recording his potentially record-breaking clip.

Patch Notes

On a certain level, you can't argue with results.

"The Spiritborne build that Musk used scales damage with HP, resulting in god-mode level damage" for anyone taking advantage of the Elixir bug, the Reddit user said. "If you notice, Musk hides his damage numbers through his settings in the clip he uploaded to [X-formerly-Twitter] in order to hide the outrageous damage from the bug."

This theory isn't out of the question. Musk is the king of obfuscation. He's misrepresented Tesla's technology, hungrily embraced fake news, and even concealed how many children he has. His tendency toward braggadocio helps him enchant fans to the point where his lies don't matter, much like Musk's new father figure Donald Trump.

And Musk's over-the-top caption on his Diablo clip suggests that his impressive gaming is simply another thing to shovel on the billionaire's steaming mountain of lies.

"So many life lessons to be learned from speedrunning video games on max difficulty," Musk wrote. "Teaches you to see the matrix, rather than simply exist in the matrix." Yeah, whatever you say.

