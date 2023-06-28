"I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill."

Bring It On

Elon Musk grappled with a podcaster on a mat for few hours, stoking hype for a possible cage fight between the SpaceX CEO and fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook (now dubiously known as Meta).

"I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground," tweeted podcaster Lex Fridman, who added two pictures of he and Musk scrapping.

One image shows Musk seemingly about to flip Fridman over from a standing position, and the other shows Musk apparently putting Fridman into a submission hold while both writhe on the floor.

"It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage," added Fridman. "That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what."

Hype Train

The pictures seemed to dispel that notion that Musk would totally fold against Zuckerberg, who has training in jiu-jitsu, with fans of the mercurial Musk hyping him up under Fridman's tweet.

The idea for a fight has quickly gained momentum since Musk jokingly challenged Zuckerberg on Twitter, with Zuck egging him on an Instagram post. Even Musk's mom, Maye Musk, stepped into the growing fray and forbade the two billionaires from brawling.

Despite her misgivings, the makings of an actual fight is shaping up — with even UFC president Dana White lending the idea legitimacy, saying the Vegas Octagon is the venue of choice.

