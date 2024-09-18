That's gotta hurt.

Quit Clown

A Twitter data scientist who was set to resign reportedly told CEO Elon Musk what a lot of users are thinking these days: "I hope you’ll declare bankruptcy and let someone else run the company."

That anecdote and other eye-opening revelations are at the center of the just-released book "Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter," by New York Times reporters Kate Conger and Ryan Mac, who take readers inside how Musk has transformed the social network, now called X, into a shambolic mess of bots and extremist hate accounts.

The departing employee was initially pleased that Musk had taken over the company, as flagged by Rolling Stone, but grew increasingly alarmed, especially after Musk shared a deranged and incorrect conspiracy theory about Nancy Pelosi's husband after a home invader attacked him with a hammer.

"It’s only really like the tenth percentile of the adult population who’d be gullible enough to fall for this," the data scientist told Musk during a face-to-face meeting.

"Fuck you!" Musk shouted back.

Fail Whale

There are even more bonkers revelations in the book, but you don't really need to read all these anecdotes to get a sense that X-formerly-Twitter is adrift and that Musk is a terrible manager.

If you've spent any length of time on the site, you will be inundated with sex or porn bots and dubious accounts with paid blue checks peddling conspiracy theories, with Musk as chief pusher of fake news on the app.

Not to mention arcane tech glitches, like last year when the website became unusable due to "rate limit exceeded" messages.

And because of Musk's mismanagement and his mercurial presence on the app, advertisers and users have left in droves — leading Musk to sue advertisers over this supposed mass boycott.

Here's a thought: perhaps Musk should have listened to that data scientist and left the website in more competent hands.

