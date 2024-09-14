This is a little over-the-top, even for Elon.

Safety First

As his public profile grows ever larger, Elon Musk has apparently resorted to employing a massive security team to fend off would-be attackers.

As the New York Times reports based on insider interviews and leaked documents from both Tesla and the police, Musk's private security force has ballooned in recent years as the billionaire responds to his growing fame — and infamy.

In the wake of an alleged planned mass shooting at a Cybertruck event last November, for example, Musk employed more than three dozen Tesla security personnel and bodyguards from Foundation Security, a shady private firm he also owns.

With that outfit, which appears to have existed since at least 2018, Musk has built his own miniature Secret Service, the newspaper notes, with his security treating him more like a political leader than a CEO. At times, the multi-hyphenate business owner — codenamed "Voyager," like the distant NASA spacecraft — has as many as 20 weapon-toting bodyguards flanking him, often joined by a medical professional.

Iron Coward

During a shareholder meeting earlier this year, the "Iron Man" suggested that threats on his life seemed to be getting nuttier.

"The probability that a homicidal maniac will try to kill you is proportionate to how many homicidal maniacs hear your name," Musk said during the June meeting. “So they hear my name a lot — I’m like, ‘OK, I’m on the list,’ you know.”

As the New York Post reported at the time, Musk went on to say that two such "maniacs" plotted attempts on his life over the course of "roughly seven months" — a general timeline that may have included the would-be Cybertruck mass shooter.

"[I] actually did have two homicidal maniacs in the last roughly seven months come to aspirationally try to kill me, and a bunch of other people," he said, "so it’s not just me."

After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a July rally in Pennsylvania, Musk again mentioned the foiled attempts on his own life and offered a tongue-in-cheek suggestion to "beef up" his security.

"Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor," he tweeted, referencing the Marvel character of Iron Man.

While there's little doubt that some of these threats are real, it seems pretty paranoid that he's now traveling with a phalanx of bodyguards and a medic — but then again, paranoia seems to be more central to his worldview than ever before.

