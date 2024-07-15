"Other trucks get around this problem by not looking like a dumpster."

Fury of the Small

An unlucky owner of a Tesla Cybertruck had an unfortunate incident with a daring horde of procyonids while on a camping trip.

In a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, the owner showed off pictures of the vehicle's tonneau cover, which was covered in adorable muddy paw prints.

"Raccoons tried to enter vault overnight while camping in Minnesota!" the user wrote, using Tesla's overly optimistic marketing term for an enclosed truck bed.

The animals — or possibly just one animal, to be fair — really put some effort into the attempted heist, gnawing apart the cover's trim piece and leaving massive holes — damage that'll likely take a lot of time and money to fix, given Tesla's track record.

Besides, wasn't this vehicle meant to be rugged enough to survive a dystopian hellscape and even the surface of Mars? If a couple of hungry raccoons can do this much damage in a night, imagine the carnage that a horde of ravenous zombies could inflict on the truck.

Cybertruck’s Bed Vault is raccoon proof 🦝 (Via CTOC u/ Spidog) pic.twitter.com/gcTOiwqhN7 — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) July 12, 2024

Raccoon City

Other Cybertruck owners were characteristically optimistic.

"Wowzers," another forum user chimed in. "I guess the vault is raccoon-proof! Hopefully, that trim piece isn't too expensive to replace."

Others weren't so impressed.

"If by 'raccoon-proof' you mean a small animal doing significant damage to your tonneau cover... then OK," one user tweeted.

"A bear would have peeled it open like a can of sardines in about ten seconds," another owner wrote.

Despite being advertised as a truck that is "built for any planet" and "durable and rugged enough to go anywhere," Tesla has already encountered a whole host of issues, from accelerator pedals that can get stuck to batteries with a strong tendency to fail.

As it turns out, even raccoons can get past the Cybertruck's supposedly armored defenses.

"Lesson learned where NOT to store food while camping," one forum user warned.

Other pundits on Reddit, however, took a different tact.

"Other trucks get around this problem by not looking like a dumpster," one user joked.

