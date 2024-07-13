"It was, like, more painful than childbirth."

Home Slice

Hulu recently released a promotional video for its upcoming episode of "The Kardashians," a show that chronicles the lives of America's most notorious socialites.

In the video, media personality Kim Kardashian can be seen sporting a splint and bandages covering her middle finger while getting a checkup at a medical office.

"The, like, tip broke off," she told her doctor. "It was, like, more painful than childbirth."

Naturally, the mysterious injury, which was first revealed in social media posts by Kardashian back in March, kicked off a frenzy of rumors, with users on the Kardashians subreddit pointing out that she may have sliced her finger off with the door or frunk of her Cybertruck she'd purchased just previously — a wild and unsubstantiated fan theory that would kick off a media circus if confirmed.

"I think this may be what happened to Kim's fingers," one user wrote, linking to a video of a Cybertruck owner discovering his truck's frunk lid could easily injure his index finger.

Slicing Tips

To be clear, we still don't know what exactly happened to Kardashian's finger, but given the footage, it's not just a scratch — it's a serious injury that required immediate medical attention.

In a March post on Instagram, she revealed that she had "hurt myself, guys," showing her fingers wrapped in bandages.

"I sacrificed my fingers for beauty," she added at the time.

Meanwhile, Cybertruck owners discovered that the vehicle's sharp stainless steel body panels could easily close down on one's extremities when not paying attention, a glaring safety oversight that made headlines earlier this year.

One particularly gruesome video shows YouTuber Jeremy Judkins sticking his index finger in the gap between the frunk's lid and a side panel.

"I feared for my finger for a second, not gonna lie," Judkins admitted after the stunt. "That's kinda bad, and my finger is shaking."

Earlier this week, a different owner figured out that even the gap between the panels of the front and rear doors could easily chop off fingers.

"Whatever circumstance caused it to happen — confusion, looking in the wrong place, distraction — my father-in-law's finger got closed inside the door gap between back and front doors," one Cybertruck Owners Club forum member wrote.

"It was a traumatic experience for us all," the user added. "We are fortunate that my father-in-law 'only' received seven stitches and a splint in the emergency room."

Could a similar thing really have happened to Kardashian as well? In February, she posted a photo of a Cybertruck on her Instagram with the caption "Cool Carpool Mom," suggesting she had bought one at the time.

Of course, we still have no idea what led to her injury, and the Cybertruck theory is only one among several.

"She got too close to Kendall cutting a cucumber," another Reddit user suggested, referring to a viral video of Kardashian's sister slicing a cucumber in an incredibly awkward way.

"Finger lipo," another user speculated.

