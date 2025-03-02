"Think of bitcoin as Manhattan in cyberspace."

As household debt goes through the roof and living paycheck to paycheck becomes the norm, the crypto evangelist Michael Saylor has some financial advice for the poor: "sell a kidney if you must, but keep the Bitcoin."

The blockchain billionaire's free advice comes during a slump in crypto prices, especially Bitcoin, which lost 16 percent of its value over the past week. But that hasn't stopped Saylor from hawking the digital currency as a sound strategy to tackle the US national debt.

The statement drew plenty of derisive commentary on X-formerly-Twitter, where Saylor posted the advice.

"How about u sell ur yacht, beachfront house and ur MSTR stock to buy more Bitcoin," goaded one poster, referring to Saylor's business venture Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy.

It's not the first time the mogul used his platform to boost crypto during a pricing slump.

"Once you know how it all ends," he proclaimed in a November 2022 interview as Bitcoin plummeted due to the FTX crash, "the only use of time is, how do I buy more bitcoin?"

"Take all your money, buy Bitcoin," Saylor advised. "Take all your time, figure out what you can sell to buy Bitcoin. And if you absolutely love the thing, that you don't want to sell, go mortgage your house and buy bitcoin with it."

When the price of Bitcoin dropped about 14 percent over the month of December 2024, Saylor held the faith, urging the public to "think of Bitcoin as Manhattan in cyberspace."

"Every time Manhattan real estate goes up in value, they issue more debt to develop more real estate,” Saylor said at the time. “That’s why your buildings are so tall in New York City. It’s been going on for 350 years. I would call it an economy."

The crypto whale's confidence isn't too surprising when you consider his company, Strategy, has been hoarding Bitcoin for years.

Strategy currently holds nearly 500,000 Bitcoin, valued at roughly $47 billion, including a $2 billion purchase placed days ago. Saylor himself personally owned over $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in late 2024, roughly a fifth of his total net worth.

In other words, Saylor is hardly a disinterested party when it comes to digital currency. But his influence will affect us all; he's also advising the House Financial Services Committee on the formation of a "$16-81 trillion Strategic Bitcoin Reserve," a radical pipe dream for crypto bros, Republican lawmakers, and the White House.

One would hope his personal holdings don't cloud his judgment as he guides aging legislators on digitizing the economy, a move economists warn could be a financial disaster for US families. But hey — they can always sell their other kidney.

