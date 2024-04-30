"Humans have invented: dog."

Bots With the Fur

Robotics company Boston Dynamics has released a video of its Spot Mini robot dog dressed up in a bedazzled suit of fur, a "custom costume" meant to "explore the intersections of robotics, art, and entertainment."

Put differently, the company's famed robot dog has been turned from a dystopian four-legged machine into a terrifying marionette called "Sparkles" — and we can't quite put our finger on why exactly it exists, beyond giving children nightmares about the singularity.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with the video.

"Everybody wants to pet the dog until its neck extends four feet," one commenter joked.

"Finally we have done it," another user wrote. "Humans have invented: dog."

Blue Period

Boston Dynamics was uncharacteristically vague about the intention behind its furry new invention. The video shows the furry contraption dancing alongside its undressed counterpart, shimmying from side to side and even touching noses at one point.

The company is known to release videos of its robots dancing to music to show off their agility. For instance, in 2018, the company shared a video of its Spot robot dog shaking it down to Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk."

The news also comes two weeks after the company showed off its latest bipedal creation, the successor to its Atlas robot that's much slimmer and lighter.

As for the employability of Sparkles, we're still unsure how its dance moves will translate in a children's party setting.

But perhaps having it interact with a real-life dog could make for some entertaining footage.

"I want a whole season of 'dogs reacting to Sparkles,'" one commenter suggested.

More on Boston Dynamics: Boston Dynamics Shares Terrifying Video of Its Next-Gen Robot