Peekaboo!

Last week, Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency David Grusch made a series of eyebrow-raising claims during a House Oversight Committee hearing: that the US government has not only recovered alien spacecraft and the bodies of their "pilots" over recent decades, but tried to keep their efforts hidden from the public.

It was a tabloid-ready event that drew widespread media attention — and plenty of scrutiny. Even the SETI Institute chimed in, calling for Grusch to show evidence for his extraordinary claims.

Now, "Star Trek" legend William Shatner has sounded off as well, calling the hearing "ridiculous."

"You mean, some highly intelligent being goes 10,000 light-years with advanced technology, arrives here and hides?" the depressed astronaut told NewsNation. "It doesn’t make any sense."

"If they’re going to make that journey all the way here, it just beggars the imagination that they would hide and make it, like, 'Peekaboo, I’m here, no I’m not,'" he added.

Bah, Humbug

Grusch's claims, as first laid out in an exclusive story by The Debrief published earlier this summer, are truly wild and unbelievably far-fetched sounding. He claimed the US government recovered alien spacecraft — and even dead pilots inside them — for decades as part of a top-secret UFO retrieval program that the public never found out about until now.

"I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program," Grusch said in his opening statements ahead of last week's hearing.

But not everybody is buying his wild assertions. Shatner dismissed the evidence for UFOs as being "filled with imagination and people’s desire."

Instead, he called for answers to some far deeper questions about the universe.

"What’s the universe about? What’s after death? I mean, the monumental questions would abound, and they would be asking the same questions, but they’re not here," he told NewsNation.

"If they were, they would make their presence known," he added.

