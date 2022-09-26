These are some of the most stunning "aged-up" portraits we've ever seen.

Not Forgotten

We've all wondered what it would be like if our favorite gone-too-soon celebrities were still alive. Now, one artist put artificial intelligence to work to make that daydream a reality.

In an interview with the My Modern Met art blog, Turkish generative artist Alper Yesiltas explained how powerful current AI art tools can be, in which "anything imaginable can be shown real."

"When I started tinkering with the technology," Yesiltas told the art blog, "I saw what I could do and thought about what would make me the happiest: I wanted to see some of the people I missed again in front of me."

AI portraits of Michael Jackson (L) and Janis Joplin (R) show how they might look if they'd aged. Images via Alper Yesiltas.

State of the Art

While artist renderings of aged-up celebrities (and action stars) have been a thing for a while now, Yesiltas' AI-enhanced depictions of some of our most beloved stars have a much more organic feel even than counterparts to his work from a few years ago.

Though he didn't get into which specific algorithms he used in his interview with My Modern Met, it's seems that Yesiltas is at very least familiar with the current generative art models used increasingly by digital artists to create gorgeous (and often phantasmagoric) masterpieces.

AI-generated portraits of Jimi Hendrix (left) and Freddy Mercury (right). Images via Alper Yesiltas.

Our morbid fascination with celebrity death has often been known to take us down some rather gruesome paths — but using AI to recreate their aged-up likenesses with such sensitivity and artistry feels like a fitting tribute to these beloved figures.

