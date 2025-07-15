Tesla has expanded the area where its Robotaxis can operate in Austin, and it's difficult — nay, impossible — to ignore its resemblance to something unmistakably vulgar.

As folks immediately pointed out online, the crudely-shaped geofence is, essentially, a bathroom graffiti-level dick drawing — and given his puerile sense of humor, there's a non-zero chance that Tesla CEO Elon Musk made it that way on purpose.

Indeed, after someone posted a video showing the phallic geofence on X, the shitposting billionaire quote-tweeted it with the words "bigger, longer, and uncut."

It certainly wouldn't be the first time the world's richest man has tweeted out a dick joke to his 222 million followers. So prolific is Musk's anatomical preoccupation, in fact, that The Atlantic published an article earlier this year about how he could not stop posting about penises when he first was working for president Donald Trump's administration.

After learning, for instance, that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) pays for circumcisions in developing countries — which is part of its efforts to stem the spread of HIV — the multi-hyphenate business owner briefly changed his X display name to "Harry Bōlz" and his bio to "Circumcisions at a discount, now 50% off!" while he worked to gut the foreign aid agency.

By comparison, the Robotaxi geofence is far more innocuous. As others on X pointed out, however, that phallic outline now completely envelopes the service area for Google's Waymo driverless cab service, making the region a bona fide petri dish for glitchy self-driving tech.

Responding to the overlapping maps, others on the Musk-owned app couldn't resist making childish jokes.

"Tesla is clearly penetrating the Waymo market!!" one user tweeted, complete with laugh emojis.

Perhaps defending Waymo, another poster added that the Google-owned driverless cab service may have a new motto after losing literal ground to Tesla: that it's "not the size that counts," but "how you use it."

