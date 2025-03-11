Tesla investor dissatisfaction seems worse than ever, as stock owners head for the hills over Elon Musk's increasingly toxic politicking.

In a post on the r/TSLA subreddit during this week's 15 percent dropoff that saw Tesla stock plummet to roughly $220 per share, a jilted investor asked their fellow stock owners a provocative question: will the price decline further?

As one user noted, "it seems clear that Tesla is in a far worse position" than it was half a year ago amid "rapid" sales declines in both the American and Chinese markets — not to mention a veritable free-for-all in Europe, where Musk's Nazi salute in January has been particularly alienating.

"The CEO hasn’t been at work in months and has been actively destroying the brand," that user continued. "Competition is eating Tesla from every angle."

That sentiment seems to be nearly universal. Even longtime Teslas stans like investment banker Ross Gerber are calling on the CEO to step aside and let someone else run the company while he's playing politics at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk may or may not actually be heading.

One angry ex-Tesla owner, meanwhile, admitted in a blog post during this week's stock plummet that she traded her car in for just $2,000 in value — a loss she was willing to take.

"Was it Elon's complete disregard for human beings as he attempts to completely disrupt the federal government like a classic tech dude without a proper understanding of how government works," angel investor and cannabis entrepreneur Joanne Wilson wrote, "or was it that awful new [Cybertruck] that looks like something out of Mad Max and looks angry?"

"It is a toss-up," she continued.

Back on Reddit, the condemnation was similarly fierce.

"Wow, what an overachiever ketamine boy is!" another user wrote, jokingly referencing Musk's avowed ketamine use. "One for the record books."

"There might be a push tomorrow by those dumb enough to buy this stock," they continued, "but the trend is clear and it is down."

Indeed, even president Donald Trump's declaration that he was going to buy a Tesla in support of his advisor resulted in little more than a brief five percent bump in stock price, per analysis from the GuruFocus research firm. As a result of the share plummet, Musk lost $16 billion of his net worth in a single day — a loss he shrugged off, Axios noted, by quoting Monty Python.

Naturally, the multi-hyphenate himself isn't taking credit for Tesla's free-for-all sell-off. Instead, he's pointing fingers at anyone and everyone else — the way a child would.

More on Tesla: Elon Musk Freaking Out as Tesla Craters