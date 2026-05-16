Nuclear Blast Records

Scientists Scan Gruesome Crystal Formed by Nuclear Blast, Find Something Bizarre

The Trinity test may have went down in 1945, but scientists are still finding new discoveries at the blast site.
Krystle Vermes Avatar

By Krystle Vermes

Published

Add Futurism (opens in a new tab)
A rough, irregularly shaped mineral or rock specimen with a glossy surface, predominantly red with patches of greenish and yellowish areas. The background is a grid pattern.
Luca Bindi, et al. / Getty Images

The US Army’s Trinity test in 1945, the first-ever demonstration of a nuclear weapon, was a grim inflection point in human history: the prelude to the deadly attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and a remaking of the global order, the apocalyptic shadow of which we all now live beneath.

In the irradiated crater it left behind, scientists discovered a glassy remnant later dubbed trinitite, a byproduct of New Mexico desert sand and leftover test site like a tower and coaxial cables, fused together and transformed by the unimaginable heat and force of the blast. Most of the stuff is a greyish-green material, but a rare variation, which takes the form of a red crystal, has long been a source of fascination due to its nightmarish visage, which features bulbous protrusions vaguely evoking the horror of exposed flesh.

Now, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences used CT and X-ray scans to probe the composition of the mysterious crystal. In the process, they found something bizarre: a material called a clathrate, which traps atoms inside its lattice and which had never previously been observed in the natural world or even the wreckage of a nuclear explosion.

“It’s a completely new kind of clathrate crystal — something never seen before in nature or in the products of a nuclear explosion,” University of Florence geologist Luca Bindi, who co-authored the new paper, told Scientific American.

The research underscores the radioactive nightmare of nuclear warfare, which creates conditions so extreme that they defy comprehension even after nearly a century.

And if you were thinking of heading out to the New Mexico desert to find some for yourself, tread carefully — it’s illegal to gather the stuff.

More on nuclear projects: The Trump Administration Is Doing Something Horrifying to Workers at Nuclear Facilities