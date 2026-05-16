Residents Say Data Centers Are Radiating Bizarre Frequencies

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As the AI boom trundles along, the data centers powering it have quickly become unwelcome neighbors across the country.

Opponents point to a great range of alleged ills associated with the facilities — from their immense appetites for electricity and water to their weak track record as local employers — as they seek to push them away.

Now we can add a new gripe to the list: in addition to just being noisy, a sustainability nonprofit called the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) is claiming that data centers are emitting ultra-low frequencies — think the powerful sub-bass at an EDM festival — that, while not picked up by a conventional decibel meter, cause an unsettling rumble for nearby residents.

As explained by Tom’s Hardware, critics say this “infrasound” — supposedly generated by some combination of the facilities’ server racks, cooling systems, and power generators — can cause issues ranging from insomnia and nausea to anxiety and headaches.

Is it a legit concern or woo-woo nonsense? It’s hard to say. Opponents of renewables have often circulated similar claims about wind turbines, without much in the way of scientific backing. At the same time, there is some evidence for the notion that inaudible sounds can mess with you psychologically. We’ll be intrigued to see the research progress.

And regardless of infrasound specifically, data centers are loud: a 2025 study published in the journal Eco-Environment & Health found they can reach internal noise levels of 96 decibels. Humans begin experiencing hearing damage at a threshold of around 85.

More on datacenters: Small Towns Are Rising Up Against AI Data Centers