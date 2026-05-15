Someone Asked Physicists What They Really Believe About the Universe and… Yikes

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You’d hope that the world’s brightest scientific minds would more or less agree on the nature of our reality — but one of the largest physics surveys in history instead found that pretty much no one agrees on anything.

Published by the American Physical Society, the survey queried over 1,600 experts from disciplines ranging from astrophysics to particle physics, along with a chunk of respondents who identified as “science enthusiasts.” The results showed that there’re still quite a few strikingly differing opinions on the standard model of cosmology, the scientific culmination of our understanding of our physical world which describes the origins of our universe and how it functions on a grand scale today.

“I think the most surprising finding was the gap between the public perception of scientific consensus and what scientists actually said when asked,” coauthor of the survey Niayesh Afshordi at the University of Waterloo in Canada and the Perimeter Institute told Gizmodo. “Ideas often presented as the standard view, such as inflation, string theory, particle dark matter, or a constant dark energy, did not command overwhelming support.”

The closest thing to a consensus came from the question “What is the Big Bang?” to which 68 percent said it was a “hot dense state — which may or may not correspond to a beginning of time.” But the flip side of that was revealing: just 20 percent answered that it was the “absolute beginning of time with a singularity at its start.”

There was even more disagreement over dark matter, a hypothetical substance that we can see the gravitational fingerprints of everywhere and which appears to make up 80 percent of the mass in the universe, but which we are yet to prove exists because it’s invisible to all forms of direct detection. It’s an essential part of the standard model, but it doesn’t elucidate what dark matter is. Naturally, opinions differ, with only 10 percent holding the traditional view that it’s made of massive particles called WIMPs, and 21 percent answering that it’s a hybrid of some of the other popular ideas, like it being trapped in primordial black holes.

Dark energy’s responses reflect recent developments in the field. The traditional view of it as a cosmological “constant” was just 24 percent, which was less than the view that dark energy changes over time, at 26 percent, after observations from a recent DESI survey indicated that it may be weakening.

All told, it’s a fascinating reflection on the tenuous nature of scientific insight and consensus. One of the most earth-shattering developments in physics, the uncertainty principle, is that there’s a limit to what we can know about the smallest particles that underpin our reality. There’s only so much we can confidently glean about the cosmos from our tiny outpost in space.

But disagreement isn’t a bad thing. Science isn’t about blind acceptance, but constantly testing ideas, even ones that seem beyond reproach, poking and prodding our assumptions about how the world works. When you’re grasping with some of the most consequential questions in physics, of course you’re going to get different answers, even if officially there’s a “standard” model.

More on the universe: NASA Says Strange Red Dots in Sky Are an Unknown Class of Object That Looks Like a Huge Evil Eye