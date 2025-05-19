A theoretical proposal published in the journal Reports on Progress in Physics is making some bold claims about our previous understanding of quantum physics. Mainly, that we were wrong.

The proposed theory grapples with the fact that quantum mechanics (basically modern physics) and general relativity (Einstein's theory of gravity) both describe the universe perfectly, but are mathematically incompatible with each other.

To make them work, the proposal suggests scrapping almost everything we think we know about gravity, as Live Science explains. Instead, the authors touch up the theory to match known and observable physics, something they call unified gravity.

Although quantum field theory — the framework explaining how subatomic particles behave — is one of the most accurate theoretical concepts of all time according to theoretical physicist David Tong, it still leaves out classical gravity, which we know as the bending of space-time.

Instead, unified gravity assumes gravity is managed by four connected components that perfectly interact with one another, a tweak that allows general relativity to respectfully play ball with quantum mechanics without sneaking off into other dimensions. In short, a model that physicists could actually test in real life.

"The main advantages or differences in comparison with many other quantum gravity theories are that our theory does not need extra dimensions that do not yet have direct experimental support," co-author Jukka Tulkki told Live Science.

The discrepancy between the theories of physics and gravity has a long history. To get around it, some have proposed that the universe may be made of tiny chunks. Others, like the string theorists of the late 1960s and 70s, argued for a one-dimensional framework of particle physics.

String theory ballooned into five separate theories back in the 80s, and has since come under increasing scrutiny as its proponents struggle to make any predictions we can actually prove.

"Are you chasing a ghost or is the collection of you just too stupid to figure this out?" as Neil deGrasse Tyson quipped back in 2011. This new model is an attempt to skip all that.

Going forward, there's a lot of work to be done before we know if the budding theory bears fruit.

"Given the current pace of theoretical and observational advancements, it could take a few decades to make the first experimental breakthroughs that give us direct evidence of quantum gravity effects," Mikko Partanen, the study's other author told Live Science. "Indirect evidence through advanced observations could be obtained earlier."

Still, it offers physicists a bold new trail to blaze in the long-running search to unite quantum physics with the theory of gravity — the possibility of unraveling the tangled secrets of the known universe.

More on Physics: Physicist Says He's Identified a Clue That We're Living in a Computer Simulation