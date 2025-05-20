Elon Musk's time within the government has seemingly expired, and some Republicans couldn't be happier.

"He’s finished, done, gone," one GOP official, who was granted anonymity by Politico to talk trash, said of Musk. "He polls terrible. People hate him."

That operative and others like him are already dancing on the unelected billionaire's grave.

As the magazine found in a social media analysis, Musk is now persona non grata for Republicans.

After a big spike in late January of Musk-related content from accounts linked to the Trump administration, mentions of the billionaire have steadily fallen as the backlash against his politicking began in earnest. By April, he was only being mentioned twice a day — and by the time this month began, that number had dropped to one.

"The public supported the effort to end wasteful Washington spending, but they did not support the way that it was done," GOP pollster Frank Luntz told the magazine. "His mission to cut the waste from Washington was certainly helpful, but the language he used wasn’t."

Polls across the political spectrum show that although Trump's approval rating has been leveling out, people have soured tremendously on Musk.

Musk's sudden silence on political matters underscores a growing disillusionment and a realization that his time leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency may have been a failure.

It's possible the writing was already on the wall, inspiring the billionaire to leave a government in tatters behind to refocus his efforts on his ailing businesses instead.

Looking ahead to the 2026 midterms, Republicans who spoke to Politico on the record chose their words carefully when asked about the increasingly unpopular multi-hyphenate who ushered Trump back into office.

"Those polls on favorability basically tell you Elon’s doing a great job when he’s on the inside," leveled David McIntosh, the CEO of the conservative Club for Growth, in his interview with the magazine. "And hopefully he stays a long time to do that, but doesn’t take on this role of a campaign surrogate."

The GOP operative who spoke anonymously, meanwhile, had a vastly different take about Musk's campaigning.

"He'd go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old," the official told Politico, referencing the Wisconsin federal judge race that the Trump-backed candidate may have lost due to Musk's campaign trail antics.

"It doesn’t work," that operative said. "It’s offensive to people."

