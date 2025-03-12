An angel investor-turned-dispensary owner has sold one of her family's two Teslas amid dissatisfaction with the company's boisterous CEO — and is considering a more dramatic fate for the other one.

In a post on her personal blog, investor Joanne Wilson wrote that her partner suggested they let customers at Gotham, the luxury dispensary she owns in downtown Manhattan, use their spare Tesla to take out their frustration on 4/20.

"We could give out sledgehammers, let people smash the car, and film it for Instagram," Wilson wrote. "It may go viral."

That suggestion — which may or may not be legitimate, and we've contacted Wilson to get to the bottom of the proposal — was made after the dispensary owner admitted in the same post that she only got $2,000 in trade-in credit for her other Tesla, which she sold amid mounting disgust with Elon Musk's politics.

"We are not the only Tesla owners who want to get rid of their cars," the investor and weed shop owner wrote. "Was it Elon’s complete disregard for human beings as he attempts to completely disrupt the federal government like a classic tech dude without a proper understanding of how government works, or was it that awful new cyber truck that looks like something out of Mad Max and looks angry? It is a toss-up."

Wilson joked in an interview with Business Insider about the fate of her family's Teslas that if she and her partner, early Twitter investor Fred Wilson, decided to monetize such an event, they'd probably end up making more than the two grand they got at the Volvo dealership.

While Wilson muses about letting strangers destroy her car, other Tesla haters are expressing their distaste for Musk in similar fashions across the world — though generally, it's not so sanctioned.

From vandalizing Cybertrucks with dick graffiti and eggs (in this economy!) to removing the wheels from parked Teslas and committing arson at dealerships and charging stations, public ire against Musk is clearly turning violent. As such, there's no reason for the Wilsons not to make a buck off his back — especially considering how much money the unelected billionaire makes from the American people.

