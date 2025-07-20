Designed by former F1 engineers. Pure danger.

Turbo Mode

A company made up of former F1 racing engineers has unveiled an outrageous e-scooter that can reach a top speed of north of 100 miles per hour — and covers a whopping 150 miles on a single charge.

The bizarre contraption, dubbed The Turbo, was developed by UK-based e-scooter company Bo, whose existing lineup targets the more premium end of the last-mile — or last 150 miles, in this case — mobility market.

The Turbo's specs are borderline hard to believe. The metal-clad and girthy two-wheeler features a 24,000-watt dual-motor engine and an enormous 1,800-watt-hour battery. Aerodynamic air intakes funnel wind to keep everything cool.

But as anybody who's lived in a major city in recent years can attest, e-scooters are turning into a major plague — and a measurable threat to public safety. Emergency room care has spiked, with e-bike injuries nearly doubling every year between 2017 and 2022, according to a frequently cited study. (Given the wide proliferation of cheaper scooters, it's not a stretch to assume the trend has continued since then.)

In short, ripping through a bike lane at anywhere near 100 mph is the last thing we need right now.

Concussion Pushin

The reason why this death trap even exists in the first place isn't exactly surprising. Bo is targeting to set a new Guinness World Record by accelerating to 100 MPH on its Turbo at Bonneville Speed Week, which is scheduled for early next month, Wired reports.

Worst of all, Bo is looking to start delivering its Turbo e-scooter to private customers, meaning it's not purely a marketing stunt. CEO Oscar Morgan told Wired that a customer in Spain had already ordered one.

But it won't come cheap. The souped-up speed demon will go for a steep $29,500. At least compared to a trip to a US hospital, particularly without insurance, that's an absolute bargain.

