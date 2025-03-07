Despite growth in the electric vehicle industry writ large, Tesla's sales are slipping more than ever as its boorish CEO's toxic politics take center stage.

In new numbers shared with the Wall Street Journal, the research firm Wards Intelligence found that Tesla sold approximately 7 percent fewer cars in the United States last year when compared to 2023 — and have already dropped 2 percent in the first few months of 2025.

Meanwhile, European consumers that are furious at Musk's Nazi salute and generally fascistic antics are driving Tesla sales figures down even further. According to data from government and industry associations viewed by the WSJ, new Tesla registrations plummeted a whopping 76 percent in Germany last month. In France, those numbers fell by a smaller but still substantial margin, with new registrations down 26 percent compared to figures from that period last year. Even Australians are turning against the brand, with sales dropping a catastrophic 70 percent compared to last year.

Though some analysts suggest that these drops in sales could be linked to increased EV competition and the wait for Tesla's refreshed Model Y, the writing seems very much to be on the wall.

"When you play politics, there is always a risk," Felipe Munoz, an analyst with the automotive consultancy JATO Dynamics, told the newspaper.

That might be an understatement given that Democrats — the demographic that used to be more likely to purchase EVs, and Teslas specifically, than any other — have signaled in multiple polls that they're now spurning Teslas. According to research from Morning Consult that was shared with the WSJ, only 13 percent of Dems said they would consider buying a Tesla when polled in February, a figure down a startling 10 percent from August 2023.

New Tesla registrations for this year have taken hits in blue cities like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, per S&P Global figures the WSJ viewed. Ironically, there's reportedly been an uptick in more conservative cities like Las Vegas and Salt Lake City — a sign that Musk's right-wing politicking is paying off for him in some ways, though it's unclear whether the bump could ever be enough to offset the buyers he's losing.

As we've seen time and again, it's obvious that Musk's increasingly upsetting political maneuvers are hurting his bottom line — and it's unclear whether his heart is even still in it.

