Image by John Nacion / Variety via Getty / Futurism Developments

A beloved wellness coach died unexpectedly in the middle of filming a MrBeast video — and it remains unclear what happened to him.

In a new video, the influencer — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — shared that a 38-year-old trainer named Tyler Wall died while assisting with a weight loss challenge. With Wall's help, video subject Majd Khader dropped 100 pounds and won $250,000.

Wall was mourned not only by MrBeast, who said in the video's caption that "his loss has left our hearts heavy with grief," but also by Khader, who was informed during filming that his trainer had died.

"Coach was side by side with me and now he isn’t here," Khader said. "I can’t let him down. I did this for myself and now I’m doing it for Coach."

Do you know anything about the conditions on MrBeast's sets? Drop us a line at tips@futurism.com. We can keep you anonymous.

As the Hartford Courant reports, Wall died in Greenville, North Carolina, the site of Donaldson's multi-million dollar studio compound. It's unclear whether the coach, who was described as a longtime resident of Southington, Connecticut, had relocated to North Carolina permanently or was just there for filming. As Khader was told during the 36-minute-long video, Wall apparently passed away in his Greenville apartment.

Though his obituary notes that the "renowned world-traveler and unabashed bon vivant" died in February, his cause of death has not been made publicly available. His sister, Kaitlyn Lindsay, did not share any additional details in her fundraiser that garnered more than $26,000 to help pay for his funeral expenses — and a $10,000 anonymous donation to that GoFundMe suggests that MrBeast may have given some money toward it, too.

While there's no reason to suspect any foul play, this is not, unfortunately, the first time a MrBeast set has been struck by tragedy.

Last August, former contestants on Donaldson's "Squid Games"-style reality show claimed in interviews with the New York Times that they were underfed, had medical needs ignored, and even witnessed some fellow contestants leaving the set on stretchers. About six weeks later, five contestants on the show anonymously filed a class action lawsuit against MrBeast that alleged, along with the claims in the NYT story, that female contestants had been sexually harassed on set.

In a statement following that NYT bombshell last year, a spokesperson told the paper MrBeast's production company had "taken steps to ensure that we learn from this experience," and that a formal review was underway. Thus far, we haven't heard a peep about that review or what lessons, if any, had been taken in its wake.

Donaldson's representatives declined to comment on this story when we contacted them, and pointed to the video's statement emphasizing that Wall's family chose to allow MrBeast to publish the video.

"Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others," that statement read, "even in his absence."

More on Donaldson: MrBeast Brags About the Human Lives He Has Suspended in Bizarre "Simulations"