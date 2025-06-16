An agency-wide, internal email sent out to all NASA staff warns of major changes ahead.

The space agency is expected to majorly change its direction under the Trump administration's control, severing itself from its science-based roots and doubling down on landing humans on Mars, as the president proclaimed during a speech in front of Congress in March.

According to the administration's proposed budget for NASA's fiscal year 2026, the agency could soon go through drastic changes of devastating proportions, slashing dozens of science missions and enacting thousands of job cuts.

The latest internal email, which was authored by Goddard Space Flight Center director Makenzie Lystrup and published in full by NASA Watch, reveals how NASA has "working to begin pivoting the agency to its new priorities."

Lystrup reiterated that the Trump administration has made it a priority to have NASA workers voluntarily resign from their posts. The White House launched "deferred resignation" programs across several agencies, a controversial plan to buy out federal employees that was unsuccessfully challenged in court earlier this year.

"The decision to apply for any of these [resignation and retirement programs] is deeply personal, and one that you should discuss among your families, friends, and colleagues while assessing how you fit within the administration’s budget priorities," Lystrup wrote in her email.

NASA's leadership is also looking to soften the blow by providing resigning NASA workers with "post-employment training."

The email paints a troubling picture of an agency in crisis, and still without a leader half a year into Trump's second term. Members of Congress have been calling on the White House to find a replacement for billionaire SpaceX tourist Jared Isaacman, who was hand-picked by billionaire Elon Musk. Isaacman's nomination was unceremoniously kiboshed late last month, a move widely seen as retribution amid a dramatic escalation of the SpaceX founder's feud with Trump.

"It’s really important for us to have a confirmed administrator of NASA," senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) in a statement, as quoted by SpaceNews.

Congress was seemingly caught off guard by the political scheming.

"I was ready to work with Mr. Isaacman," said representative Brian Babin (R-TX), chairman of the House Science Committee. "However, the White House thought differently, and so we’re waiting in anticipation for some other names to surface."

A new administrator could shed light on a proposed budget that's bound to make major waves as it heads to Congress for approval.

"This is not set in stone," Babin added. "This has got a lot of uncertainty, and a lot of people are concerned."

Many questions remain, especially following the dramatic blowup between Musk and Trump. A goal that has historically united them is prioritizing sending humans to Mars, but now that the SpaceX CEO has parted ways with the White House, NASA's priorities look as murky as ever.

"NASA will continue to execute upon the President’s vision for the future of space," NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens wrote in a tweet earlier this month. "We will continue to work with our industry partners to ensure the President’s objectives in space are met."

