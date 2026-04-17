Clavicular Says He’s Quitting Drugs, Meaning He Can’t IRL Stream Anymore Because He’s Unable to Mog Sober

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Braden “Clavicular” Peters was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after suffering a suspected drug overdose.

A video circulating on social media showed his entourage carrying the limp body of the 20-year-old so-called “looksmaxxing” influencer into a black vehicle.

The hair-raising incident perfectly illustrated the dangers of encouraging young people to attempt to “maximize” their physical appearance through often risky and ill-advised practices, which range from treating facial acne to plastic surgery and “bonesmashing,” a bizarre phenomenon that involves striking one’s own face with a hammer.

Peters has long boasted about injecting himself with a variety of substances, including testosterone, something he’s reportedly done since he was 14. He’s also known to consume a daily “stack” of other drugs and supplements, including Adderall, a prescription drug conventionally used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and even methamphetamines, a dangerous and addictive stimulant.

The exact cause for his recent trip to the hospital remains unknown. The Miami Police Department told People that law enforcement and the fire department responded to a 911 call involving a “male experiencing a medical emergency.”

A 25-year-old Australian influencer associated with Peters, who goes by the moniker Androgenic, claims to have been present when Peters was hospitalized. He tweeted on Tuesday that Peters “went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds.”

“Within a minute we all realized the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital,” Androgenic wrote. (The influencer has since been “sent packing,” at least according to tabloid TMZ, after allegedly hooking up Peters with drugs.)

In a Thursday video, titled “im going sober,” Peters claimed he had learned a hard lesson.

“I ain’t going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully for forever,” he said.

However, Peters said that his role as a public “looksmaxxing” influencer could only be carried out while high on a cocktail of drugs.

“But that means I can’t really IRL stream anymore,” he said in the video. “So that’s the thing. I really can’t IRL stream cuz as you guys know, I’m quite brutal without that. So, I think I have to figure something else out.”

The baffling remarks suggest Peters may be suffering from a substance use disorder. Signs of drug addiction include the “feeling that you have to use the drug regularly — daily or even several times a day,” according to the Mayo Clinic, and “needing more of the drug to get the same effect.”

Given Peters’ track record, it’s not exactly a stretch. The 20-year-old was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, in February for trying to get into a bar with a fake ID and the possession of a dangerous drug. He had an Adderall pill and an oral steroid on him, per the New York Times. However, state prosecutors decided against charging him.

But it didn’t take long for him to get into trouble once more. In March, a video appeared to show him unloading a clip at an alligator, triggering an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Meanwhile, following his hospitalization this week, his publicist of only a few months, Mitchell Jackson, has seen enough.

“We have given him an ultimatum,” Jackson told the New York Times. “If he wants to get better, I’m happy to spend as much time as I need to get him the help he needs.”

“I’m doing this as a plea for his health,” he added. “There is a world of adults begging Braden to take this seriously.”

More on the influencer: Clavicular Rushed to Hospital in Perfect Illustration of Why Looksmaxxing Is a Horrifying Death Cult