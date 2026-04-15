Clavicular Rushed to Hospital in Perfect Illustration of Why Looksmaxxing Is a Horrifying Death Cult

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Braden “Clavicular” Peters, a so-called “looksmaxxing” influencer who’s gained notoriety for advocating for ill-advised and dangerous attempts to look more attractive, has been hospitalized after suffering a suspected overdose Tuesday evening — a perfect illustration of why the looksmaxxing movement is a death cult that pushes deadly practices on young people by exploiting their insecurity.

Several people could be seen carrying the 20-year-old’s limp body into a black vehicle after his livestream was suddenly cut short. Per People, Peters was slurring his words and repeating phrases to himself toward the end of the stream.

The controversial influencer shared a selfie on Wednesday morning, showing his face covered with severe cuts, bruises, and dried blood.

“Just got home, that was brutal,” he wrote in the caption. “All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution.”

“The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,” he added, employing looksmaxxing jargon for becoming less attracting.

While it remains unclear why exactly Peters ended up in the hospital, it’s certainly not a surprising development. He has become the poster child for “looksmaxxing,” a trend that originates in male inceldom and involves anything from superficial practices, like treating facial acne and working out, to far more extreme techniques, such as cosmetic surgery or injections of testosterone and other more illicit substances. One method, often referred to as “bonesmashing,” involves striking one’s own face with a hammer, a bizarre act of self-harm with the purported goal of forming a stronger jawline.

Peters has boasted about injecting testosterone and ingesting controlled substances since the age of 14. Perhaps most bizarrely, he’s championed the use of crystal methamphetamine — an incredibly dangerous drug that, according to the rumor mill, may have been involved with his trip to the hospital — to lose weight.

And if advocating for extremely dangerous practices to vulnerable youth isn’t bad enough, Peters is even being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after a video last month appeared to show him unloading a clip at an alligator.

Peters was also arrested earlier this year on misdemeanor battery charges after reportedly instigating a fight between two women and exploiting them by posting the footage online.

More on looksmaxxing: To Get Swole, Teens Are Pumping Themselves Full of Drugs Meant for Fattening Cows for the Slaughterhouse