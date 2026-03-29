Neuralink Patient Using Brain Chip to Carry Out Important Life Task: Playing World of Warcraft

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A paralyzed man who received a Neuralink implant is now able to enjoy the ultimate time killer: World of Warcraft.

Jon L. Noble, a British Army veteran, shared an update on his journey since receiving a brain implant from the Elon Musk-owned company, describing how he rapidly learned to use the tech to control a Macbook and, eventually, game. He uploaded footage to prove it, showing his character valiantly battling a hulking enemy in Blizzard’s longstanding fantasy MMORPG.

“It’s hard to believe it’s already been 100 days since I received my Neuralink N1 implant,” Noble wrote in a tweet, posted Sunday. “The whole journey feels like science fiction that somehow became my everyday reality.”

Sorry about the delay, but as promised here’s a short clip of me on World of Warcraft using only my BCI to control my character. It amazes me every single day. @neuralink are changing lives. @Blizzard_Ent pic.twitter.com/2SNZief1jv — Jon L. Noble🇬🇧 (@CheckCanopy) March 15, 2026

Noble was paralyzed from the shoulders down after a horrific car accident in 2004. In September of last year, he applied to participate in Neuralink’s UK trial for patients with spinal cord injuries.

In mid-December, Noble went under the knife: a Neuralink team using a surgical robot arm implanted a N1 brain computer interface in his motor cortex. Just days after the surgery he tweeted to considerable acclaim: “This is my first X message using my BCI.”

Progress, according to Noble, moved quickly. By week two, Neuralink engineers paired the implant with a MacBook. Within a few sessions, he learned how to move, click, and scroll the cursor, and type.

“At first it felt like trying to remember a dream, but by Week 3 it was second nature,” he said in the latest update. “I went from total Mac newbie to power-user faster than I ever expected.”

The real fun, though, began by day 80.

“That’s when I fired up [World of Warcraft] for the first time with pure thought control,” he wrote. “The first raid felt clunky, but once my brain and the BCI synced, it was pure magic.”

Now, he’s “raiding and exploring Azeroth hands-free at full speed” with no mouse or keyboard. (As of Sunday, he said his character was level 16.)

“It’s honestly brilliant. The freedom is addictive.”

Neuralink keeps many aspects of its operations under wraps. Patient testimonies like these are the public’s main window of insight into the company’s progress.

Often, the implant recipients give gaming a shot. Two years ago, another patient demonstrated how he was able to play the strategy game “Civilization VI” by moving a cursor with his mind, an experience he likened to “using the Force,” evoking the “Star Wars” franchise. In November, another shared how he could play first-person shooters like “Battlefield 6” using a combination of the implant and a mouth-operated controller designed for quadriplegics called the QuadStick.

More on neuroscience: Neuralink Head of Surgery Says Robot-Human Interface Happening “Very Soon”