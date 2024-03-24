Image by Neuralink Devices

The first patient with a Neuralink brain-computer implant played Nintendo's Mario Kart video game with his mind in an impressive new demo video, calling it "lifechanging" at a company-wide meeting that was posted Friday on the social media platform X-formerly-Twitter.

"It's been a wild ride," said Noland Arbaugh, the 29-year-old Neuralink patient, during the celebratory company meeting.

"This is going to change the world," added Arbaugh, who's quadriplegic, meaning he's paralyzed below his neck from a swimming accident, and requires the use of a wheelchair.

During the company meeting with Arbaugh as honorary guest, Neuralink posted the gameplay video showing a split screen of two characters, Donkey Kong and Bowser, racing in Mario Kart. Arbaugh was playing Bowser, though it was hard to tell from his performance on the track.

Neuralink was kind enough to open their doors for me to tour their headquarters a few weeks back. It was an amazing experience and a day I'll never forget. This was at a company wide meeting at the end of the day. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Hope y'all enjoy!… pic.twitter.com/YNa2Jtjhnk — Noland Arbaugh (@ModdedQuad) March 22, 2024

Later, they showed another video of Arbaugh playing Mario Kart inside his home with his father.

"I am so happy to be part of it," said a visibly grateful and giddy Arbaugh at the Neuralink meeting. "I am so blessed to be part of it."

What's especially impressive about the demo is that Arbaugh seems to have pretty impressive control, directing his racer not just to turn but how far to turn, suggesting a fine degree of analog control dexterity. For example, he was able to shoot another player down during the demo video.

Other impressive feats that Arbaugh has achieved with the Neuralink implant include being able to play the strategy video game Civilization VI.

It was in January that Neuralink founder Elon Musk announced that the company had inserted its implant into its first human subject, who was at the time unnamed.

The demo comes at at time when Neuralink really needs the good news.

The company has been experiencing a spate of negative press with news about monkeys dying from nightmarish-sounding lab experiments and lawmakers asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Musk misled investors on how the implanted monkeys died.

Arbaugh coming out and showing his remarkable achievements with the Neuralink implant may help quiet down naysayers.

But it's probably better if Neuralink comes clean about the controversial trials — and also publishes quantifiable results on Neuralink's successes so that everybody, including investors and possible patients who may benefit, can know for sure its safety and efficacy.

