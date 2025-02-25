Immortality-obsessed tech mogul Bryan Johnson, who's gone to extreme and sometimes comical lengths to turn back the clock on the aging of his 47-year-old body, is trying to get ahead of what he's claiming to be an upcoming "hit piece" by the New York Times.

In a lengthy tweeting spree, Johnson — who was an early investor in Futurism, but hasn't had any involvement for years — attempted to discredit what sounds like a forthcoming story by accusing the newspaper of sensationalism and "trying construct a narrative about me."

According to Johnson's tweet thread, an NYT reporter sent him a fact-checking email that suggests the paper is working on a story about allegations of the entrepreneur using non-disclosure agreements to "cover up business failings," "drug use, including acid, Ibogain, and DMT," and even the "use of prostitutes."

The reporter said she talked to "at least more than two dozen people over the last ten years."

We'll have to wait until we see the NYT's story, but Johnson's thin-on-the-details thread feels a lot like he's trying to get ahead of an embarrassing story, perhaps focusing on the weakest details of a fact-checking email instead of grappling with the substance of the allegations.

It's striking what Johnson doesn't quite deny, instead alleging that the reporter was using a "classic guilt-by-association tactic designed to make any response seem like an admission."

"By framing the question this way, she forces a no-win scenario where denying, engaging, or refusing to comment all reinforce the narrative she’s trying to construct," Johnson tweeted. "Once allegations are made, it is very hard to defend one’s reputation," he continued.

According to Johnson's thread, the NYT reporter alleged that employees at his anti-aging company Blueprint were forced to sign an "opt-in" disclosure agreement to "attest that they are okay with a wide range of unusual workplace behavior."

But in Johnson's telling, that was actually an effort at transparency.

"I post nudes on social media," Johnson wrote in response. "I track my nighttime erections. My team openly discusses my semen health. We make dank memes."

"Rather than letting people walk in blind," he added, "we disclose this upfront, in writing, so there are no surprises."

Apart from agreeing to publicly discuss Johnson's "semen health," his employees also reportedly had to sign "agreements" to "hide details" of his "personal life."

The latest claims dovetail with Johnson's years-long legal battle with his former fiancée, Taryn Southern, who accused him of leaving her after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in a 2021 lawsuit.

Southern had signed an employment contract with one of Johnson's companies, Kernel, which greatly complicated legal proceedings. As a result, the case ended up in arbitration, with an arbitrator ruling in Johnson's favor, and holding Southern responsible for paying his half-a-million-dollar legal bill.

In his latest tweet thread, Johnson suggested it was suspicious that he had received the email from the NYT reporter "within hours" of Southern posting "her new and improved story on social media."

In a video posted by Southern last week, she recalled her experience of being diagnosed and recovering from breast cancer, including how she was "let go from my only source of income" eight weeks after "COVID hit" and how she was in the "middle of chemotherapy" while planning her wedding with Johnson.

"There is more to this story, so much more," Southern wrote in the caption. "But the details almost don’t even matter anymore."

However, it's unclear if Johnson was referring to this particular video.

Hinting at a strange worldview, Johnson also argued in his tweet thread that it's natural for people to "use illegitimate tactics to extract money" from wealthy people like himself.

"Human nature is what it is," he wrote. "This is why retailers build theft into their bottom line."

Along that paranoid line of reasoning, Johnson accused Southern of "using her true story of cancer to somehow justify her efforts to extract money from me."

Johnson also said it was "standard and normal" to use confidentiality agreements in one's personal life.

"On a personal level, my life is under constant scrutiny," he argued. "These agreements try to create clear boundaries and expectations, so that trust isn’t left to chance."

But considering Johnson has continuously made headlines for eyebrow-raising stunts — like using his teenage son as a "blood boy" while measuring his nighttime erections, injecting his face with a "fat-derived extracellular matrix," and most recently swapping his own blood with a plasma-infused alternative — much of that scrutiny appears to be the direct result of his own actions.

In short, while we have yet to read the NYT's reporting about Johnson's unusual use of confidentiality agreements, his rebuttal leaves plenty of questions unanswered.

One thing's for sure: we'll be watching for that story to drop.

More on Johnson: Immortality-Obsessed Tech Guy Trying New Technique That Involves Removing "All Blood From Body"