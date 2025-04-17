Remember Fyre Fest, the 2017 music festival that crashed and burned so epically that it became a metaphor for failed ventures?

After threatening to follow up with a second Fyre Festival in April 2023, convicted fraudster and organizer Billy McFarland has announced that Fyre Festival 2 was scheduled to kick off in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on May 30 of this year.

Given McFarland's acumen as a festival organizer, you'll surely be shocked to learn that the event has now officially been "postponed."

"The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced," a message to ticket holders reads, as quoted by ABC News. "We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."

Tickets went on sale in February, starting at a whopping $1,400.

"Experience unforgettable performances, immersive experiences, and an atmosphere that redefines creativity and culture," the festival's website reads.

Some "Phoenix"-level tickets went as high as $25,000. However, what all that cash will get you remains bafflingly unclear.

"The FYRE Experiences will be released in a number of experiential drops leading up to the festival, of which several will be included in Phoenix packages," the website reads, even though the event was scheduled for just over a month from now.

While an exact reason for the cancellation has yet to be revealed, it's likely the event just didn't manage to sell many of its outrageously expensive tickets.

Plus, it was probably its own disaster waiting to happen. Look no further than the inaugural Fyre Fest, which was such a colossal fiasco that McFarland ended up being convicted of wire fraud in connection with the event.

He pleaded guilty to two counts in March 2018 and was sentenced to six years in federal prison. He was released four years later.

The festival was a catastrophe of epochal proportions, from lackluster security and woefully inadequate food and shelter to furious artists who'd been scheduled to perform at the event.

Plenty of questions remain about the since-postponed sequel to the event. As The Guardian reports, officials from the chain of islands where the festival was meant to take place had no idea it was happening.

"For us, this is an event that does not exist," Isla Mujeres tourism directorate Edgar Gasca told the newspaper.

Bernardo Cueto, tourism secretary of the State of Quintana Roo, also told ABC that he wasn't informed about any such event.

"All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of [Playa del Carmen, Mexico] are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation," the festival's official Instagram account fired back last week. "FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event."

Meanwhile, the schadenfreude about festival goers being refunded over a canceled festival was widespread on social media.

"Everyone who bought tickets to this also bought $HawkTuah," one user tweeted, referencing a shady crypto venture backed by influencer Haliey "Hawk Tuah" Welch.

"There’ll be no processed cheese sandwiches then," another user wrote. "I’ll tell the influencers."

More on Fyre Festival: The Fyre Fest Guy Is Off House Arrest and Says You Should Invest in His Metaverse Scheme