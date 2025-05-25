In the lead-up to the United Kingdom's famous Glastonbury festival this summer, well-heeled partiers shelled out for fancy "glamping" yurts — those tent-like dwellings with ancient origins in Central Asia that have been appropriated by hippies in recent decades — and the people who took their money are now telling them they're out of luck.

As the Times of London reports, customers who booked Glastonbury tickets and exotic accommodations through Yurtel, a purported pioneer in the yurt rental space, were informed that their expensive reservations would not be honored for the June festival because the firm was going out of business.

The company told its buyers, who each spent a minimum of $13,500 for packages that included the rounded tents, chauffers, and tickets, that "any ticket and accommodation bookings" they'd made through Yurtel would not be fulfilled because it shuttered on May 8 due to insolvency and was in the process of liquidation.

"Tickets to enter the festival," Yurtel said in its customer email, "have not been purchased on your behalf."

Unlike a more legitimate business, these yurt hawkers admitted that the company "did not hold customer monies in trust" because all those expensive customer registration "formed part of the company’s operating capital."

In other words, Yurtel took these glampers' cash, and until claims are filed and processed, it won't be returning any of it.

In an interview with the Times, 32-year-old Yurtel victim Alice, of Lancashire, said that she and her partner had used the company last year and had a "fabulous" experience. A 10-year Glasto veteran, the woman said her father had paid more than $54,000 for three yurts and six festival tickets — and now, either she or her daddy will have to pay that much again.

"[We] need to get in touch with Glastonbury and see what alternatives they can offer," the Lancashire woman told the newspaper. "Apparently, Glastonbury has asked other glamping sites to make additional accommodation available for people affected... but we would have to pay again, roughly the same price."

In a statement to the Times, a Glastonbury representative expressed their apologies while reiterating that there wasn't much to be done for the people left holding the bag.

"Anyone who has paid Yurtel for a package including Glastonbury 2025 tickets will need to pursue any potential recompense available from them via the liquidation process as outlined in their communication to you," the statement noted. "We are not able to incur the cost or responsibility of their loss or replacement."

As for the company's finances, it's unclear where all the money went — and because it was such a small business, Yurtel hadn't been audited. The mystery behind those missing monies, as the Brits would call them, will surely come out in the wash, but those who spent an arm and a leg for their fancy lodgings are now going to pay double or go without seeing Neil Young, The 1975, Olivia Rodgridgo, or any of the festival's other acts.

More on festival fails: Fyre Fest 2 Is Already Crumbling Into Embarrassing Chaos