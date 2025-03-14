Centibillionaire Elon Musk has been tearing through the federal government, operating under the theory that many of its workers have been doing little at work as they cash paychecks on the taxpayers' dime.

But it sounds like he may have been indulging in exactly the type of lazy misuse of the workday he's weaponized in his cost-cutting escapade. New reporting by Politico has revealed that Chris Young — once an ascendant GOP field organizer and now Musk's top political adviser — is operating as Musk's errand boy, procuring equipment including a "massive TV for Musk’s office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building so he could play video games."

The revelation is appalling but not exactly surprising. Musk's gaming habit is well documented, and he recently bragged not only that he was among the top 20 Diablo IV players in the world but that he had a Path of Exile 2 character ranked 12th on the game's Hardcore leaderboards — at least before losing it on an embarrassing livestream and admitting he'd paid a skilled player to level up his account.

If you thought Musk had left those adolescent habits behind as he became one of the most powerful figures in the world, Politico's reporting builds on a photo that emerged last month showing that his DOGE office contained a gaming PC and matching monitor.

And despite being the richest man in history, the DOGE czar's gaming rig is pretty dingy.

"Appalling cable management," quipped on Bluesky user, disgusted by Musk's lackadaisical approach to wire organizing. Others pointed out the fact that he had no mousepad, a pretty glaring offense in the gaming world.

Going pixel by pixel, some sleuths deduced that Musk was running an RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics card on his rig — a modest choice considering Musk's beefy 49-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor. As Tom's Hardware put it, that's like "putting a lawn mower engine in a muscle car."

Nitpicking aside, it's been a little over month since Musk bragged that "DOGE is working 120 hours a week" — just about 17 hours a day, including weekends. We'd love to see how the billionaire manages to juggle that along with his gaming, six major companies, and 14 known kids.

For now though, we'll just have to take his word on it — unless he wants to write an email detailing what he did last week, that is.

