Unelected White House advisor Elon Musk retweeted a post on Thursday that blamed the atrocities committed by Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong on — we are not making this up — public sector workers.

"Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn't murder millions of people," the post, which he shared to his over 200 million followers, reads. "Their public sector workers did."

The baffling tweet further highlights Musk's toxic embrace of extreme right-wing beliefs. The billionaire's well-documented antisemitism came to a head earlier this year when he performed two Hitler salutes during Trump's inauguration celebration. Musk has also made light of the Holocaust by making distatestul Nazi puns on his social media network.

The entrepreneur also made an appearance at a rally for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right nationalist party, telling the attending crowd that "there is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that."

The post also highlights Musk's long-established disdain for public sector workers. With the help of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, the mercurial CEO has gutted government agencies while laying off thousands.

His latest retweet drew an overwhelmingly shocked response.

"America’s public service workers — our nurses, teachers, firefighters, librarians — chose making our communities safe, healthy and strong over getting rich," said Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the country's largest public sector union, in a statement. "They are not, as the world’s richest man implies, genocidal murderers."

"Elon Musk and the billionaires in this administration have no idea what real people go through every day," Saunders added. "That’s why he’s so willing to take a chainsaw to people’s jobs, Medicaid, Social Security and Medicare."

"Elon Musk’s disgusting defense of Hitler, Stalin and Mao is deranged," the Democratic Majority for Israel tweeted. "For an American official to try to whitewash the role of leaders who ordered mass murder is reprehensible and unacceptable."

"Musk should be removed," the group wrote. "He must apologize and accept counseling and education on the evils of the Holocaust and other episodes of mass murder."

The baffling tweet leaves plenty of questions unanswered. Does Musk genuinely think that public sector workers are really to blame for the atrocities committed by perpetrators of genocide? What does Musk have to gain from sharing such a callous argument?

Users on social media were left appalled.

"Musk is an absolutely depraved and evil man," one user on Bluesky wrote. "Defending Stalin, Hitler, and Mao in order to justify firing VA nurses and park rangers? How does one come to hate civil servants so much? Insane, and dangerous."

Others pointed out that Musk's secretive cabal of DOGE operatives currently rampaging through the US government closely resembles the close ranks of leaders who actually carried out their crimes.

"So many of the murderers in these regimes were not career civil servants, but political toadies who jumped over existing cadres of civil servants because they could implement their dictator's will quickly," another user wrote. "Just like DOGE."

On Musk's own social media platform, users took a lighter tone.

"We have reached the 'Hitler did nothing wrong' stage of Elon Musk totally not being a Nazi," one user tweeted.

