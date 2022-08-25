Winter is coming, which means you’ll want to make sure your home is as cozy as possible before you have to burrow into it. We found a lot of great discounts in our search for the best home deals available before Labor Day Weekend officially kicks off. These sales will even appeal to those of you who live in areas that allow you to stay outdoors year-round, not that we’re jealous. We’ve broken the deals down into a couple of different sections, which cover everything you’ll need for your bedroom and kitchen, with more deals to come as the shopping holiday draws closer.

We’ve also collected all of the best sales into one story, so you can easily find all the best early Labor Day 2022 deals.

KitchenAid

KitchenAid’s stand mixers have been the gold standard for home bakers since the 1950s, and their reputation is well-earned. The company’s mixers can help you make everything from thin batters to bread dough without much effort, and are designed to last a lifetime. The one downside to a KitchenAid mixer is its price, but you can save $60 on the five-quart model thanks to this early Labor Day Weekend deal. The mixer comes with a whisk, paddle, and dough hook attachments, so it’s ready for any baked good recipe you throw at it, right out of the box. You’ll also be able to get additional attachments to extend its use further. If you have the counter space and want a serious kitchen upgrade, this is the best Labor Day Weekend deal to take advantage of.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Galanz ToastWave, $298 (Was $399.99)

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $590.99 (Was $629.95)

Braun FP3020 12 Cup Food Processor, $199.99 (Was $349)

De'Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $169.95 (Was $207.95)

Best Mattress Deals

Original Casper Mattress (Twin), $805 (Was $895)

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress (Twin) $1,116 (Was $1,395)

Zinus Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress (Twin), $552 (Was $649)

Purple Mattress (Twin), $699 (Was $799)

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress (Twin), $799 (Was $899) [Use Promo Code ORGANIC]

Serta EZ Tote (Twin), $314.10 (Was $349)

For more discounts, check out our coverage of back-to-school deals and early Labor Day sales.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.