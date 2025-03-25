Elon Musk fanaticism has reached ludicrous levels.

In a new music video, an online personality by the name of Alessandra Basher — a self-professed "stay-at-home mom," who dreams about "being a stand-up comedian one day" — praised Musk and his businesses while crooning from the bed of a Cybertruck.

To call it a cringeworthy attempt to get the attention of the richest man in the world would be an understatement. The almost three-minute video is a hard watch.

The lyrics are chock full of painful one-liners, sounding suspiciously like they were spit out of ChatGPT.

We thank you, Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/6JwIgyB8Jy — Alessandra Basher ⚡️All in Tesla Humor (@alessandrajokes) March 24, 2025

"SpaceX flies, Tesla self-drives, Starlink beams with laser dreams," Basher warbles. "What can't this man do? It's taxes, fraud, some solid memes, corruption won't stay, and DOGE saving USA!"

In many ways, the song is the perfect encapsulation of Tesla fanboy self-delusion. Whether it's a self-aware stunt to poke fun at herself or a legitimate attempt to sing the praise of Musk is unclear at best.

Predictably, her husband, Cern Basher, a cofounder of a financial advice firm, appears to be a big fan of Tesla, with Basher gushing over getting retweeted by Musk last week. He's also argued that Musk's EV maker's stock remains undervalued.

Basher's choice to stand in the back of a Cybertruck sends a particular message, considering how the divisive vehicle has turned into the number one symbol of the cult surrounding Musk, quickly becoming a huge target of vandalism as a result.

If there's one certainty, it's that the song has us crawling out of our skin in second-hand embarrassment, with Reddit users calling the video out for being "cringe propaganda."

A different account called it out for having "a 'dear leader' type vibe," referring to North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong II, who had countless songs and even operas dedicated to him.

Predictably, the song had a dramatically different reception on Musk's social media platform.

"Alessandra, you are a star," one user responded. "That is fantastically good. Superbly done. On point and uplifting. Terrific!"

Others, however, were put off by it, even inside Musk's echo chamber.

"I'm a big Elon fan, but this is just edging into creepy territory," one user wrote.

The odd-sounding song also led to plenty of discussion surrounding the possible use of generative AI. Basher's vocals sound extremely processed, hinting at the possibility that her performance was the result of an AI. Given how far the tech has come in recent years, it's no longer a stretch to consider the possibility that Basher lip-synced to an entirely AI-generated performance.

"The lyrics and vocals of this song sound like they were generated by AI," one X user suggested.

"I know this is a common criticism but this sounds exactly like AI lyrics," one Redditor argued.

Basher, though, is taking it all in stride.

"Thank you for all the support!" Basher tweeted, telling the "Tesla haters" that she's "not trying to have a baby with Elon."

"I'm just having fun creating and performing a song to say thanks for what he did and is doing for this country and the world," she added. "I had to do this because all the nonsense hate he is getting."

Whether Musk deserves to have his praises literally sung for gutting the federal government, enriching himself through government contracts, and leading to a surge in far-right extremism — we'll leave that up to you to decide.

Lately, even blue-collar, working-class Trump supporters in rural America are starting to get pretty tired of his antics.

More on Musk: The Guy Who Predicted the 2008 Crash Issues Warning About Elon Musk Torpedoing Federal Spending