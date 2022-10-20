If you're tired of looking at a computer screen, but don't want to drop thousands on a TV, one of the best TVs under $300 could be just the ticket. A budget of $300 didn’t use to take you very far when it came to televisions. Today, you can find a 4K TV that supports HDR and offers voice control in that price range.

TVs in this price range won’t have OLED or QLED technology, but they still give you an immersive feeling. Many are ready to connect to streaming services from Amazon or download apps from Google. This is a budget category, though, so we recommend taking a look at the models on our list of the best TVs under $300 to make sure you get a model that won’t disappoint.

— Best Overall: TCL 43-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV

— Best for Gaming: TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV

— Best Smart: Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

— Best Budget: Hisense A4 43-inch FHD Smart Android TV

How We Picked the Best TVs Under $300

It’s easy to get a lemon when looking for a TV in the under $300 category. For that reason, we set out a few standards to pick the models on our list.

Resolution: All of the TVs on our list are 4K, except for the budget model. There’s enough of a difference between 4K and 1080p or 720p that it’s often worth spending a few extra dollars (usually between $25 and $50) for a 4K panel. However, if your budget just won’t allow it, a solid 1080p TV will still offer better viewing than a premium TV sold 10 years ago.

Connectivity: Everyone has so many devices connected to TVs these days that we looked for models with a good number of (two or three) HDMI ports to accommodate game consoles, Blu-ray, and sound systems.

HDR Support: Not all of the televisions on our list have HDR support, but we included a few because it improves your viewing experience so much. You get brighter colors, contrast, and deeper shadows.

Screen Size: You won’t find a 75-inch TV on this list because they don’t come in this category. However, we looked for a balance between value and features for the screen size.

Roku Built In. TCL

Why It Made The Cut: This TCL provides a clear, sharp picture and plenty of ports to connect other devices.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 38.2 inches L x 22.4 inches H x 3 inches W

— Resolution: 4K

— Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros:

— Supports HDR10

— Impressive Roku functionality

— Low lag time

Cons:

— Weak speakers

The TCL 43-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV offers some of the best performance for a value-priced 4K TV. It supports HDR10 for better contrast and accurate colors. (However, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision.) This model is technically a Roku TV, which means it has the Roku system software built in. If you’ve already used a Roku, you know that there are plenty of apps from which to choose and enjoy your favorite shows and movies. Our only real complaint is that this model has fairly weak speakers. We suggest adding a soundbar to your setup. For more options, here's our guide to the best 43-inch TVs.

Comes with Dedicated Gaming Mode. TCL

Why It Made The Cut: A beautiful picture and decent refresh rate that’s helped by a dedicated gaming mode provide a good-sized screen for gaming.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 44.2 inches L x 25.8 inches H x 3.3 inches W

— Resolution: 4K

— Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros:

— Dedicated gaming mode reduces lag time

— HDR support

— Easy set up

Cons:

— Requires a TCL account

— Poor side angle viewing

The TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV provides a good-sized screen with an excellent viewing experience at a budget price. With 4K resolution and HDR support, this TCL has strong contrast, deep colors, and a 60 Hz refresh rate that can keep up with most gaming. Most of the time, 60 Hz isn’t ideal for gaming, but the dedicated gaming mode seriously reduces lag.

The viewing is especially good if you’re sitting directly in front of the TV. However, you might be disappointed at a side angle where the viewing quality goes down. Setup is simple and straightforward but does require you to open a TCL account. For more budget-friendly options, check out the best TVs under $1,000.

Works with Alexa. Insignia

Why It Made The Cut: This TV’s highly-responsive Fire TV OS and three HDMI ports make it a smart TV worth buying.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 48.9 inches L x 28.6 inches H x 3.3 inches W

— Resolution: 4K

— Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros:

— Alexa voice control adds excellent smart home integration

— Responsive Fire TV functions

— Good sound for TV at this price

— Three HDMI ports

Cons:

— Poor color accuracy

— Lackluster contrast

The Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV has highly-responsive Fire TV OS, making it easy to navigate. However, if you’re looking for a budget TV to integrate into a smart home, Alexa adds super handy integrations and smart tools. You also get a good number of ports, including three HDMI ports to connect game consoles and Blu-ray players. And, for a budget TV, it has decent sound, too. Overall, it’s one of the best value TVs on our list, dollar for dollar.

Where you notice the low budget is in the poor color accuracy and contrast. You get top-notch smart features, but you have to sacrifice a little of the viewing experience.

Chromecast Built In. TCL

Why It Made The Cut: This Android TV offers voice control, a beautiful picture, and three HDMI ports to connect devices.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 44.2 inches L x 27.8 inches H x 11.8 inches W

— Resolution: 4K

— Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros:

— Three HDMI ports

— HDR support

— Clear, sharp picture

Cons:

— Apps can be slow to load

The TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV offers a beautiful, sharp viewing experience on a full 50-inch screen. You get clear contrast with the HDR support, and the 60 Hz refresh rate prevents blurring. It’s equipped with Google Assistant, which also gives you voice control. This model also comes with three HDMI ports, providing lots of ways to connect extra devices. We like the Chromecast built-in, letting you cast shows and movies from an Android or iOS device.

However, there’s always a trade-off, including some people having connectivity issues like slow-loading apps.

Works with Google Assistant. Hisense

Why It Made The Cut: The Hisense cuts price by going full HD at 1080p while still offering voice control and decent clarity and colors.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 37.6 inches L x 23.86 inches H x 7.17 inches W

— Resolution: 1080p

— Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros:

— Crisp colors

— Easy-to-use interface to access apps

— Built-in Google Assistant for voice control

Cons:

— Not a 4K panel

The Hisense A4 43-inch FHD Smart Android TV makes some concessions to hover around $200, with the largest being the 1080p resolution. That still makes this 43-inch TV Full HD, but it’s not a 4K panel.

Despite that, it offers surprisingly crisp colors and decent contrast. However, it’s the ease of accessing apps and the built-in Google Assistant that makes this one a great budget pick. Google Assistant gives you voice control, and it’s easy to access Netflix, Disney+, Android TV, and many more streaming services. You could also probably get away with some light gaming without noticing that you don’t have a 4K panel. Overall, it’s a good entertainment platform with impressive audio for the price.

Things to Consider Before Buying a TV under $300

Resolution

Many TVs priced under $300 are 1080p or 720p. However, there are many 4K TVs that are under $300. Your viewing experience is so much better with 4K that it’s usually worth paying a little more unless your budget is absolutely set in stone.

And, if you’ve got just over $300, you might consider looking at a small QLED or OLED TV for the ultimate viewing experience. You’ll be amazed at the clarity of the picture, color contrasts, and darks.

Screen Size

Base your screen size choice on the size of the room in which you watch the TV. The bigger the room, the bigger the TV needs to be. Using the TV in a bedroom, a 43-inch model may seem huge. However, in a large great room, you might be better off sizing up.

The largest TV you’ll find for under $300 will be around 50 inches. You may find some 1080p 65-inch models on sale, but their picture quality is typically questionable. You can often find better build and picture quality, more ports, and HDR if you scale down to a 43-inch TV.

Ports and Connectivity

It’s not unusual to own multiple game consoles, a Blu-ray player, or even a DVD player, and all of them need to connect to the TV using an HDMI port. A TV with three or four HDMI ports can save you a lot of trouble. However, if the model you love has a single HDMI port, you could purchase an HDMI switcher to connect more devices.

HDR Support

High Dynamic Range (HDR) provides richer shadows, bright highlights, and overall better color. If you’re deciding between two models and one has HDR and the other does not, go with the HDR TV. Your viewing experience will be much better and more lifelike.

FAQs

Q: Which TV brand is most reliable?

TCL is one of the most reliable brands in the under $300 category. These models tend to balance build quality and features for the price. If you're looking to shop in person, here are the best places to buy a TV.

Q: How often should you replace your TV?

The average person replaces their TV every seven to eight years. Today’s thinner TVs succumb to the heat of their electronics more than bigger TVs, so you are looking at a shorter life for thinner models. You may also want to replace your TV more often as you connect the latest devices. It’s surprising how quickly TV can become outdated.

Q. Are there disadvantages to owning a smart TV?

There are a few disadvantages to owning a smart TV. Of course, these TVs let you access apps and the internet without an additional device. You can also listen to music or check out your social media. Plus, you can use the remote for everything. On the downside, they’re more expensive, you may have to enter your login information by typing on a remote, and you may have a limited selection of apps depending on the TV's compatibility.

Q: Is QLED better than OLED?

QLED isn’t better than OLED. QLED is actually a rebranding and an update on old LED technology, while OLED is a new technology. A QLED television has a quantum color filter in front of the standard LCD backlight that improves color vibrance and contrast. An OLED panel has pixels that produce their own light, so when they’re turned off there’s no backlight, creating deeper contrasts. However, OLEDs sometimes lack the brightness of standard LEDs.

Final Thoughts

The TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV stays under $300 and offers an amazing picture and overall performance for the price. You also get HDR support and voice control for an even better viewing experience. If you’re on a tighter budget and need something closer to the $200 range, the Hisense A4 43-inch FHD Smart Android TV is Full HD and easily accesses thousands of apps.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.