If you’re looking to bring the cinematic experience into your home, a 75-inch TV might be just the ticket. While the size can be limiting in smaller rooms, these TVs make it easy to transform your living room, den, or media room into a home theater.

Additionally, 75-inch TVs are available in 4K, and you can also get models with the latest technology: 8K resolution. If you want to experience your favorite games, TV series, and movies like never before, take a look at the list of the best 75-inch TVs below to get a better idea of the right TV for your home.

— Best Overall: Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

— Best Budget: TCL 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

— Best for Gaming: Sony X85J 75-Inch TV

— Best QLED: Samsung QN75Q900RBFXZA 75-inch QLED 8K TV

— Best OLED: LG OLED G1 Series 77-Inch 4K Smart TV

How We Picked the Best 75-Inch TVs

To compile our list of the best 75-inch TVs, we drew on our experience with current and emerging TV technology to differentiate between the average products and the TVs that stand above the competition. With this foundation of experience, we assessed the benefits and drawbacks of more than 25 different products, including the Samsung QN90A or the TCL 75R635 TV.

The best 75-inch TVs needed to have attractive visual displays with 4K or 8K resolution; innovative functions, like voice control; and rapid refresh rates that can keep up with current gaming standards. We also considered the panel technology each model used to display images. OLED and QLED products consistently outperform ULED and LED TVs. The impressive colors and true black contrasts come at a very real financial cost, so this technology needed to be balanced against the overall price of the product.

Best 75-Inch TVs: Reviews and Recommendations

High Performance. Toshiba

Why It Made the Cut: You can use voice commands to operate the TV directly or through the built-in microphone on the remote for convenient, hands-free control.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 66 inches L x 3.3 inches W x 37.8 inches H

— Resolution: 4K

— Refresh Rate: 60Hz (hertz)

Pros:

— High-performance 4K visuals

— Works with multiple voice assistants

— Fire TV operating system

— DTS Virtual: X audio

Cons:

— Risk of screen burn in

If you’re looking for maximum ease in a TV, the Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features a built-in microphone that allows users to give Amazon Alexa commands through the remote, so you don’t even need to be in the same room as the TV. To ensure the TV can still be used as effectively without the remote, voice commands will also work directly with the TV.

Users also get access to thousands of shows through Fire TV, opening up an entirely different avenue for home entertainment. The Regza Engine system improves older media so that it looks as though it was created for 4K clarity, while the DTS Virtual: X audio system creates immersive, realistic sound.

This TV measures 66 inches in width by 3.3 inches in depth by 37.8 inches in height, so make sure it will fit in your desired space before purchase. And make sure to install a screen saver or turn the TV off when it’s not in use to avoid screen burn in.

Affordable Roku TV. TCL

Why It Made the Cut: Take advantage of the Roku mobile app to get access to voice control features for this 75-inch TV.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 66.2 inches L x 15.9 inches W x 40.6 inches H

— Resolution: 4K

— Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Pros:

— Personalized home screen

— Inexpensive 4K smart TV

— Voice controls through the Roku app

— High Dynamic Range colors

Cons:

— Limited LED colors and contrasts

This TCL 75-inch TV is designed with standard LED panel technology, so you won’t be able to experience the true black contrasts of an OLED TV or the brightest colors of a QLED TV. However, this modest sacrifice also means that this TV is significantly more affordable. It has a personalized home screen where users can save their favorite shows and apps for quick access instead of having to search through multiple menus before sitting back to binge watch a hit series.

The TCL 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV can be controlled with nothing but voice commands through the Roku app, though users can also connect the smart TV to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. While this 75-inch TV can’t replicate superior panel technology, it does use the High Dynamic Range (HDR) system to improve the depth, brilliance, and realistic appearance of the on-screen colors to enhance the viewing experience.

Best for Gaming: Sony X85J 75-Inch TV

120-Hertz Refresh Rate. Sony

Why It Made the Cut: Experience smooth, clear images, even during fast-paced live sporting events with the 120-hertz refresh rate and Motionflow XR960 system.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 66 inches L x 16.25 inches W x 41 inches H

— Resolution: 4K

— Refresh Rate: 120Hz (hertz)

Pros:

— Fast refresh rate

— Motionflow XR 960 improves image clarity

— Built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility

— 4K X-Reality Pro

Cons:

— Risk of screen burn-in

When the big game is on, it’s important to have a TV that can keep up with the dynamic movements of live sporting events to create smooth, clear images without blurring. This Sony 75-inch TV boasts a 120-hertz refresh rate and the Motionflow XR 960 system that not only improves the clarity of live sporting events but also makes it easier for gamers to gain an edge over their competition. Keep in mind that if the screen refreshes even a little faster for one player in a fast-paced action game or first-person shooter (FPS), this can mean the difference between winning and losing.

The Sony X85J 75 Inch TV doesn’t have OLED or QLED panel technology, which limits the depth of the contrast and the brightness of the colors. However, it makes up for this shortcoming with the 4K X-Reality Pro system that is capable of enhancing old media to the point where the images can be displayed in near 4K resolution. Users can also control this TV through the built-in Google Assistant smart home system or pair the TV with Amazon Alexa. It should be shut off at the end of the day or a screensaver set to prevent screen burn in.

Stunning 8K Resolution. Samsung

Why It Made the Cut: Sharp contrasts and brilliant colors come into pristine focus with this 8K QLED TV by Samsung.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 66 inches L x 13.3 inches W x 40.4 inches H

— Resolution: 8K

— Refresh Rate: 240 hertz

Pros:

— Captivating 8K resolution

— Immersive QLED contrasts and colors

— 8K AI up-scaling system

— Outstanding 240-hertz refresh rate

Cons:

— High price

The Samsung 75-Inch QLED 8K TV offers viewers the opportunity to experience their old favorites in a new way with the 8K AI up-scaling system that uses the visual information from older media to reconstruct higher quality images on screen. While the images don’t reach the same quality as media filmed with 8K technology, the difference is still staggering. New movies and series that are intended for 8K TVs take full advantage of the sharp contrasts and brilliant colors created by the QLED panel.

While this Samsung 75-inch TV certainly stands out from competitors, its advantage isn’t limited to the visual experience on display. The TV also has an impressive 240-hertz refresh rate that makes it an excellent option for competitive gamers that need to gain an edge over difficult opponents. However, it’s important to mention that the 8K resolution, 240-hertz refresh rate, and QLED panel technology do come at a premium price.

True Black Contrast. LG

Why It Made the Cut: The mesmerizing true black contrast provides unseen depth that can’t be replicated by LED, ULED, or QLED panel technology.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 67.8 inches L x 0.9 inches W x 39 inches H

— Resolution: 4K

— Refresh Rate: 120 hertz

Pros:

— OLED panel technology

— Incredibly thin at just 0.9 inches

— Hands-free voice control through the Magic Remote

— Includes a wall mount bracket for installation

Cons:

— OLED not available in 75-inch size

— High price

While you can find an LED LG 75-inch TV, it isn’t possible to track down a 75-inch OLED TV because these products are made at a slightly larger size. With this in mind, the 77-inch LG OLED G1 Series 4k Smart TV gives users a brand new viewing experience with true black contrasts that are made possible by over 8 million individually controlled pixels. You can control the TV with voice commands through the built-in microphone on the LG Magic Remote by saying ‘Hi, LG’ to begin the voice command process.

The TV comes with a wall mount bracket that is specifically made to leave almost no gap between the TV and the wall. At just 0.9 inches thick, this means that this TV has about as much depth as a standard picture frame. It even has a Gallery Mode so that the screen can be set to display attractive works of art. You can also dominate fast-paced first-person shooter games with the 120-hertz refresh rate.

Things to Consider Before Buying a 75-Inch TV

Don’t jump at the first product you see. Take some time to learn more about what to look for in a 75-inch TV before making your decision. Consider the ideal refresh rate for how you use your TV. Gamers, in particular, may want a high refresh rate to gain more advantage. Take note of the dimensions so you don’t have trouble during set up. Be sure to choose a panel technology that best suits your viewing preferences in order to find the best 75-inch TV for your home.

Dimensions

It’s important to have an understanding of the dimensions before choosing a TV for your home. The last thing you want is to unpackage the TV and discover it won’t fit. All 75-inch TVs should have a common screen size, measured diagonally from the top right corner to the bottom left corner.

Despite this similarity, every 75-inch TV does not have the same width, height, or depth. Make sure to check the product description or head to the manufacturer’s website to find the dimensions. Also, it should be noted that if you invest in a TV with a curved screen, the depth of the TV will be greater than a product with a flat screen. However, curved screens may fit more comfortably in a corner.

Refresh Rate

Refresh rate is the speed at which the image on the screen can be refreshed within one second, and it’s measured in hertz (Hz). If you’re looking for a 75-inch TV to get the full cinematic experience at home, then a refresh rate of about 60 hertz is suitable for most movies and the best streaming services. Though, if you regularly play first-person shooters or enjoy watching action-packed live sports, then it may be better to invest in a TV with a 120-hertz refresh rate.

A fast refresh rate and the best gaming TVs give gamers an edge in fast-paced gaming, but it also prevents blurring during graphic heavy action sequences. Some TVs may also have variable refresh rates that allow the TV to respond differently to a movie than it would to live sports or a video game.

Resolution

As the size of the TV increases, the resolution becomes more important. Resolution is a measure of the number of pixels used to create the image on screen. The more pixels used, the higher the resolution and the better the picture. However, a 65-inch TV with 4K resolution uses the same number of pixels as a 75-inch TV with 4K resolution, so the larger TV actually has a lower image quality than the smaller TV.

With this in mind, manufacturers have started making 8K TVs that are a significant step up from the old 4K resolution. These 8K TVs haven’t become common in the market, but in general, it’s easier to find a 75-inch 8K TV than it is to find a smaller TV with an 8K resolution.

Panel Technology

Panel technology refers to the technology used to display the images on the screen. LED, OLED, QLED, and ULED are the most common panel technology options for 75-inch TVs.

LED: LED TVs use LED backlighting to transmit an image onto the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) panel. Newer technology, like OLED TVs, have panels that emit their own light. It’s important to understand that there is no difference between LED and LCD TVs. The terms LED and LCD were at one point used to differentiate between devices because there were LCD TVs that used cold-cathode fluorescent lights (CCFLs) for backlighting instead of LEDs.

However, CCFL TVs have mostly been replaced by LED TVs. Of course, LED TVs are now being pushed out of the market to make room for the superior OLED and QLED products. If you don’t mind the older tech, then opting for an LED 75-inch TV is a great way to save some money.

OLED: OLED TVs are one of the top panel technology options. OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode, which essentially means that the panels emit their own light instead of being backlit.

OLED technology has surpassed LED technology in several ways, but the most distinct difference is that an OLED TV controls each LED individually, allowing the TV to simply turn off specific LEDs to create a true-black appearance. Despite this improvement, OLED technology is not perfect.

Since each pixel is an individual light source, OLED TVs have a hard time displaying incredibly bright scenes in full color without overheating. To prevent overheating, these TVs appear dimmer when they are displaying a large amount of bright colors, like a hockey game or a snowy winter scene.

QLED: QLED TVs are a brand-specific option manufactured by Samsung, though some other companies, including Sony, may also carry a few QLED products. Some consider them to be superior to OLED TVs, but there is some debate on the subject.

QLED stands for Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode. This technology uses microscopic nanocrystals called quantum dots that react to blue light by emitting red or green light, depending on the size of the nanocrystals. This allows 75-inch QLED TVs to create brighter colors than LEDs and stunning contrasts that rival OLED TVs.

ULED: ULED simply means Ultra Light-Emitting Diode, but this term doesn’t carry the same meaning as LED, OLED, or QLED. The reason for this is that ULED is used to refer to products that operate using a collection of Hisense hardware and software. It doesn’t relate to the actual picture quality or lighting technology. If you see a TV labeled as ULED, just make sure to take the time to research the product’s specifications before deciding on one of these 75-inch TVs.

FAQs

Q: Are 75-inch TVs worth it?

If you aren’t sure whether a 75-inch TV is worth the higher price, you should consider the size of the room where the TV will be installed, as well as the number of people who will watch the TV at the same time. Larger TVs are best for big living rooms or media rooms with enough space for the viewer to sit at least 7 feet away from the screen.

Q: Is a 75-inch TV too big for a living room?

When you are looking for the best smart TV, it can be difficult to decide where you want to install a 75-inch TV. A screen that large is probably too big for a small den or bedroom, but a living room or media room can be a great place. As long as the viewer will have about 7 to 10 feet of space between them and the screen, the room should work.

Q: Is QLED better than OLED?

QLED and OLED are the best panel technologies currently available, but deciding whether QLED is better than OLED is difficult. QLED TVs last longer, have a lower price point, and they can create stunning visuals with the brightest colors. However, OLED TVs boast sharper contrasts, better viewing angles, and they use less power overall. So the best option between QLED and OLED really comes down to user preference.

Q: How much do 75-inch TVs cost?

You can expect to pay as little as $600 for a 4K UHD 75-inch TV. As the features get more advanced, incorporating higher resolutions, rapid refresh rates, and superior panel technology, the price can quickly exceed $4,000.

Final Thoughts

Take control of your viewing experience with the Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV that gives you access to thousands of movies, apps, and TV series, or you can go with the more affordable TCL 75-inch 4K UHD Roku TV with HDR technology for bright, realistic colors.

