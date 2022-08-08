If you (like me) spent your childhood imagining new fantasy technologies that use magnets for transferring energy, then Apple’s new MagSafe technology for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 is pretty exciting stuff. While wireless charging has been available to the iPhone line since the iPhone 8 Qi charging capability, MagSafe updates the power throughput from 7.5 watts to 15 watts — making it competitive with Android fast-charging devices. The best MagSafe accessories can keep you connected where ever you go.

We see a future where the iPhone loses its lightning charger and charges entirely through MagSafe technology — where all the objects in the Apple ecosystem communicate through Bluetooth and charge wirelessly on your bed stand at night (Perhaps your robot dog will also bark in JavaScript). For now, MagSafe compatibility opens up a vast array of accessories that interact with your iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Devices in sundry and novel ways.

— Best Charger: Apple MagSafe Charger

— Best Dock: Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

— Best Phone Case: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe

— Best Wallet: CASETiFY Wallet Card Holder Compatible with MagSafe

— Best Car Mount: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO

— Best Travel Charger: Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe

— Best Wall Mount: Moment Wall Mount for MagSafe

— Best Grip: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe

How We Chose the Best MagSafe Accessories

To get to the heart of the best MagSafe accessories, I researched products from a range of product developers, comparing Apple’s proprietary designs to third-party competitors, and then I sifted through the results. I looked for the best options for a wide range of accessory types.

Great charge throughput was at the forefront of importance in my product rankings. I paid extra attention to charge throughput in third-party product specs, especially the more budget options. Apple MagSafe products yield 15 watts. Most third-party sellers that advertise MagSafe compatibility have lower 7.5-watt Qi-level charge.

Solid build quality is especially important when a device is responsible for the protection or suspension of a brand new iPhone. We don’t want to see your smartphone careening from your dash holder and across the passenger seat when you hit a pothole. That’s why the best MagSafe accessories I picked feature solid build quality to keep your phone safe.

Sustainable design can be difficult to find in high end tech, but wherever it’s available I give it a bump. That’s why I was excited to see Casetify create a MagSafe wallet made of recycled materials. I’m looking forward to seeing more MagSafe cases hit the market with sustainable and recycled materials.

The Best MagSafe Accessories: Reviews and Recommendations

Best MagSafe Charger: Apple MagSafe Charger

Plugless Power Pad. Apple

Why It Made The Cut: The proprietary MagSafe charger from Apple provides 15 watts of wireless charging power and a strong magnetic connection that automatically aligns the circuit to the correct position.

Specs:

— Charge: 15 watts

— Connector: USB-C 20 watt (not included)

— Phone Compatibility: iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models (backwards compatible to iPhone 8 as Qi charger)

— Dimensions: 3.24 inches H x 3.24 inches W x 0.72 inches D

— Weight: 1.6 ounces

— Price: $39

Pros:

— 15 watts of charging power delivered cordlessly

— Works with a range of iPhones

Cons:

— Requires a USB-C 20-watt wall plug purchased separately

— Lower than 20-watt USB-C connections won’t guarantee 15 watts of charging power

The MagSafe charger from Apple is the best MagSafe charger on the market. In about an hour it will charge most phones over 60 percent. It connects securely to the magnet ring on the back of your device and begins charging your device as soon as you set the phone down on its pad. Like so many Apple products the device just works, and it works well — delivering faster charge times than any of the third-party competition.

However, there is an issue with this device. It’s a charger that doesn’t come with a wall plug. To be able to use this device you’ll need to make a separate purchase of a USB-C 20-watt wall plug. To produce a 15-watt charge, this device needs a 20-watt USB-C. While the device is advertised as being compatible with USB-C plugs on your laptop (or other devices), not every USB-C is 20 watts, and lower wattage power supplies will result in lower wattage charge capacities from your MagSafe charger. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger. Looking for more options? Check out the best MagSafe chargers.

Best MagSafe Dock: Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

Charge The Fleet. Belkin

Why It Made The Cut: This elegant Apple-certified charger allows you to seamlessly charge two devices at once making this charger the best MagSafe dock.

Specs:

— Charge: 15 watts

— Connector: AC power adapter (included)

— Phone Compatibility: iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models (backwards compatible to iPhone 8 as Qi charger)

— Dimensions: 6.14 inches H x 5.2 inches W x 7.64 inches D

— Weight: 1.49 pounds

— Price: $96.10

Pros:

— Doubles as an iPhone stand

— Works with portrait or landscape orientation

— Charges two devices at once

Cons:

— Expensive

Belkin and Apple have a partnership, and the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger uses proprietary Apple technology to deliver charge wattage equivalent to Apple first-party devices. Compatible with the iPhone 13, 12, Pro, Pro Max, Mini, AirPod, what the Belkin 2-in-1 does especially well is that it’s a wireless electronic charging station that has the presence you might expect from a piece of furniture, rather than a tech piece. Eliminating the cord from tech allows for understated seamlessness from tech devices. This encourages new design opportunities that allow for technological charging blends in with your furniture. The Belkin achieves this well without sacrificing quick MagSafe charging.

Best MagSafe Phone Case: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe

Magnetic Design. Apple

Why It Made The Cut: With MagSafe compatibility provided by Apple, and special edition design and security provided by OtterBox, this is the best Magsafe phone case that gets the job done with style.

Specs:

— Charge: Works with MagSafe chargers

— Connector: Easy snap on and off

— Phone Compatibility: iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max (similar product available for iPhone 12 series)

— Dimensions: 5.96 inches H x 3.05 inches W x .49 inches D

— Weight: 1.09 ounces

— Price: $49.95

Pros:

— Looks great

— Easy snap on

— Full MagSafe compatibility

Cons:

—Not the same protection as some other OtterBox cases

OtterBox is synonymous with solid phone protection. This collab between OtterBox and Apple provides a slightly different design, but it’s one that looks amazing, feels good in the hand, and delivers on the promise of solid MagSafe charge pass through and connection. The marbled color print is striking, while the raised lip protrudes on the back to protect the phone’s camera, and a low ridge rises around the screen to protect the front. It’s also made of TPU plastics, meaning the plastic in this advanced case is fully recyclable and biodegradable, so you can feel good about what it’s made of, not just how it looks. The OtterBox Figura MagSafe Case is only available at the Apple Store.

Best MagSafe Wallet: CASETiFY Wallet Card Holder Compatible with MagSafe

Sustainable Futurism. Casetify

Why It Made The Cut: Shielded to keep from deteriorating your debit card and gift-card magnet strips, this MagSafe wallet magnetically pins onto the back of your iPhone making it our choice for the best Magsafe wallet.

Specs:

— Charge: Works with MagSafe chargers

— Connector: N/A

— Phone Compatibility: iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models

— Dimensions: 7.01 inches H x 3.98 inches W x 1.06 inches D

— Weight: 4.2 ounces

— Price: $40

Pros:

— Made of 50 percent recycled materials

— Recyclable packaging

— Hacker resistant

— Customizable

Cons:

— Only holds two cards

Take care of your charging needs all in one pocket with a MagSafe wallet. Made with 50 percent recycled materials, the Wallet Card Holder from CASETiFY arrives packaged in recyclable materials and is customizable on the CASETIFY website (a few features are also customizable on Amazon). The wallet snaps onto the back of your iPhone so you can keep your cards and phone in one pocket when you’re going out. And its built-in shielding keeps the magnets from deteriorating your credit card’s magnetic strips. The case also protects against hackers by blocking RFID signals. This means that this wallet blocks incoming signals meant to activate the microchip in your credit card and steal your money, so you can walk around the city without worrying about hackers sapping your funds.

Best MagSafe Car Mount: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO

A Snug Connection. Belkin

Why It Made The Cut: For an iPhone car mount, a solid hold is the most important feature, and this Belkin car mount does its job well making it the best Magsafe car mount.

Specs:

— Charge: N/A

— Connector: MagSafe

— Phone Compatibility: iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models

— Dimensions: 3W x 4D x 6H inches

— Weight: 5.6 ounces

— Price: $39.99

Pros:

— Strong magnet connection

— Clips on to most dash vents

Cons:

— No charging

— Expensive

The simpler and sturdier a car phone mount is, the safer it is while driving. The Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO phone mount clips on to your dash vent. It uses your phone’s MagSafe tech to create a firm grip that won’t let your phone go flying across the front seat, while still allowing you to quickly disconnect it whenever you need to. Compared to the competition it does a good job at creating a reliably sturdy mount, and works with most car’s vent configurations.

While this is the best MagSafe car vent mount currently on the market, we can’t help but want just a little more. The device seems as though it would include a charger. Instead, Belkin boasts about its intuitive cable management and how the neck stabilizes charger cords that are draped around it. This is a good mount, but it’s definitely not a charger. Consider purchasing a charger such as the Syncwire iPhone Car Charger to go along with it. MagSafe is new technology and hopefully the next generation Belkin vent mount will step up and include charging. Either way, this is a solid mount if you’re looking for a car mount that makes use of MagSafe technology.

Best MagSafe Wall Mount: Moment Wall Mount For MagSafe

MagSafe Anytime. Moment

Why It Made The Cut: Moment's Wall Mount allows you to stick your iPhone onto any surface for easy access.

Specs:

— Charge: N/A

— Connector: MagSafe

— Phone Compatibility: iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models

— Dimensions: 5.8W x 7D x 5.8H inches

— Weight: 5.6 ounces

— Price: $19.99

Pros:

— Strong magnet connection

— Allows you to MagSafe anywhere

Cons:

— No charging

Moment's Wall Mount for MagSafe allows you to use Apple's magnetic technology anywhere you'd like your iPhone to be used as a secondary display. One side of the mount is adhesive, so you can stick it onto any surface of your choosing. If you work at a desktop computer, this could mean sticking the mount onto the wall to the right or lefthand side of your monitor, so you can quickly stick and grab your iPhone whenever you want.

If you use your iPhone for video conferencing, you could stick the iPhone directly onto the wall in front of you at eyelevel, so you never have to worry about framing your shot. If you get distracted by your phone, you can use Moment's mount to keep your phone under your desk, so it's never in your line of sight until you really need it. In the kitchen, keeping your iPhone on the wall near your stove (but not too close!) will allow you to refer back to your recipe without having to unlock.

Think about the places you primarily use your home, and you're bound to find one or two spots where Moment's Wall Mount for MagSafe will come in handy.

Best Travel Charger: Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe

On-The-Go. Mophie

Why It Made The Cut: This multi-device charger folds up and fits into a neat case for easy storage when traveling.

Specs:

— Charge: 15W

— Connector: MagSafe

— Phone Compatibility: iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models

— Dimensions: 3.15W 12.3H inches

— Weight: 9.92 ounces

— Price: $149.99

Pros:

— Can charge up to three devices at once

— No chance for misalignment

— Incredibly compact when folded

Cons:

— Price

Mophie's 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe is one of the most clever charging accessories we've ever seen. The felt-covered charger folds up and fits inside of a carrying case, which makes it easy to stash in a travel bag before you hit the road. When you arrive at your destination, you can literally unfurl the charging accessory, which features a MagSafe charger, Qi charger, and Apple Watch charger.

The MagSafe charger on Mophie's charging pad supports the maximum 15W charging speed offered by MagSafe. You won't have to give up any performance for the sake of portability. Yes, this charger is expensive, but Mophie does include a power adapter and cable in the box, which will save you about $25 all told. ZAGG — Mophie's parent company — also offers a discount for first-time purchasers (the amount can vary), which knocks the price down further.

If you want a MagSafe charger that can easily be taken with you anywhere in the world, Mophie's 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe is the best possible choice.

Best MagSafe Phone Grip: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe

A worthy upgrade. PopSocket

Why It Made The Cut: Finally, a PopGrip you can easily attach and detach without having to make a long-term commitment.

Specs:

— Charge: N/A

— Connector: MagSafe

— Phone Compatibility: iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models

— Dimensions: .28W x 2.24D x 3.54H inches

— Weight: 1.13 ounces

— Price: $29.99

Pros:

— Attachable and detachable kickstand

— No chance for misalignment

Cons:

— No charging



PopSocket's PopGrip has been one of the most popular iPhone accessories for years, but this MagSafe-compatible model is the best one yet. The PopGrip will automatically align with the center of your phone, and you can take it off at any time. Previous versions of the PopGrip attached to the back of your iPhone using an adhesive strip. This meant you had to make sure that the grip was in the exact correct spot, and commit to keeping it on your phone case until you got a new device. Switching your iPhone case meant losing your PopGrip.

The MagSafe-compatible PopGrip has all the same features as its non-magnetic siblings. Its "button" pops out, and you can slide it between your fingers to get a better grip on your phone. This is especially helpful if you use a larger iPhone, which is more difficult to use one-handed. The PopGrip can also be used as a stand that tilts your iPhone upward at an angle. This makes watching videos on-the-go a lot more comfortable.

Things To Consider Before Buying MagSafe Accessories

MagSafe Vs. Qi

Apple has offered wireless charging since the iPhone 8. However, MagSafe offers a huge leap forward in charge quality. The previous Qi standard allows for 7.5 watt charging. At this wattage, it may take hours to fully charge your device. MagSafe uses improved Qi technology to double the wattage available for charging to 15 watts. It also includes a ring of powerful magnets that ensures your phone connects to the right charger position to lock in an effective charger circuit. Because MagSafe is an improvement on existing Qi technology, MagSafe devices use the same wavelength as Qi and are backwards compatible with Qi devices.

MagSafe Wattage

While MagSafe offers up to 15 watts of charge, it requires a 20-watt charger. This is because the technology works via a coil of wire that creates a magnetic field to generate a current in another coil of wire. This inductive charging will cause a power loss. When you're looking for the best MagSafe accessories, it’s important to remember that if you buy a USB-C plug that’s 15 watts you won’t get a 15 watt charge from your MagSafe charger. Instead, to get a 15-watt charge you need a 20 watt USB-C.

Laptop and MagSafe

Apple used to offer “MagSafe” laptop chargers, but the name has been repurposed. Old “MagSafe” laptop chargers used magnetic cable connections that would snap into place automatically. These cords didn’t use inductive charging, and don’t have much to do with current MagSafe technology other than the use of magnets. The new usage of the term MagSafe refers to an entirely different technology.

Pacemakers and Gift Cards

Apple has warned users to keep MagSafe tech away from pacemakers or any medical technology that uses magnetism. Where pacemakers are concerned this is extremely important. The intense magnetism of MagSafe chargers can also wipe magnetic strip cards, such as gift cards and some debit and credit cards. So be careful with your new MagSafe tech.

FAQs

Q: How much does a MagSafe charger cost?

The official Apple MagSafe charger costs under fifty dollars. However, it’s important to remember that the official MagSafe charger does not come with the USB-C 20-watt wall plug you’ll need to take advantage of the 15-watt fast charge times. Since the required plug costs around $20, the total cost of an official MagSafe charger is higher than it’s immediately advertised. If you're looking for a less expensive option, the Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger is a good bet.

Q: Is MagSafe strong enough for car mount?

A good MagSafe mount like the Belkin model should have no trouble holding your phone in place. But when you're weighing the best MagSafe accessories, be careful with some of the cheaper third-party mounts, as they may not deliver the same grip that you need.

Q: Is MagSafe charging bad for battery?

MagSafe charging is not necessarily worse for your battery, all charging will affect battery health. But other factors make a larger difference in battery health than using wireless charging. Some of the fear about MagSafe charging damaging your battery comes from concerns that the technology heats your phone to higher temperatures than is ideal for good battery health. This may have some truth to it. However, your phone throttles the wattage when the charge gets dangerous, keeping any damage to battery health minimal.

Q: Does MagSafe waste electricity?

MagSafe charges at up to 15 watts, but to get a 15-watt charge it requires a 20-watt plug. MagSafe charging also doesn’t have the same efficiency as cord-based charging.

Q: Does MagSafe work with Apple Wallet?

Apple has released a MagSafe-compatible wallet that hooks onto the rear of your phone using MagSafe tech. The wallet shields your credit cards (and any other cards with a magnetic strip) from getting wiped via the magnetic connection. CASETiFY offers a more environmentally friendly alternative made out of 50 percent recycled materials.

Q: Which MagSafe wallet holds the most cards?

The Apple MagSafe Wallet holds three cards. Geometric Goods claims that their wallet holds 6 cards, however the wallet is pricey and shipping might be expensive outside the EU. Vibeside offers a 4-card mass market wallet that should work for most users. One thing to keep in mind is that Apple has admitted that MagSafe technology can create rings on leather phone cases and wallets, so be careful that your magnetic card strips are shielded, and know that if you shop third party leather, the integrity of the material could be affected by charging.

Final Thoughts on the Best MagSafe Accessories

MagSafe technology offers exciting new tech applications for your iPhone. Connect your phone to a magnetic mount in your car, affix a mini-wallet to the back of your phone, or charge your device simply by setting it on a stand overnight. However you use the tech, the future is now. To lean into your new MagSafe-compatible iPhone, start with an OtterBox Figura MagSafe Case.

