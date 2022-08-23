Having the ability to listen to your music with heavy bass, easy controls, and without hearing the pesky noise from your commute is no longer a luxury; with the latest technology, it’s a given. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your earbuds from a wired pair, or you need a spare set to keep in your backpack, you can make your purchase even more worthwhile by opting for one of the pairs on sale during the back-to-school season.

If you’ve been saving up for a shiny, new pair of earbuds, hold onto your cash and set yourself up with one of these incredible deals going on now. With sales on earbuds from top brands that will suit any and all audio needs, you’re sure to find the right ones to up your music, podcast, or gaming experience before school is back in session.

A high quality pair of earbuds for under $100 is usually a commodity, but JBL has brought their already sub-$100 buds down to less than $80. The JBL Tune 230NCs are great for day-to-day wear, offering a comfortable design with three eartips to choose from and 40 hours of use on a single charge. With JBL’s Pure Bass Sound, you’ll experience your music the way it was meant to be heard.

These earbuds incorporate active noise cancelling and ambient noise features, so you’re completely in control of the way you listen. Cancel out noise when you want to tune out, or activate the ambient settings so you feel safe when walking around a busy area. The four microphones built into the 230NCs make hands-free calls a breeze, and ensure your voice comes through clearly. They’re great for exercising or walking out in the rain as well, as the earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant too. At 20 percent off, and with all of these features encased in a slick design, these earbuds are among the best back-to-school deals.

More Deals on Earbuds

Sony LinkBuds S, $148 (Was $199.99)

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds, $248 (Was $279.99)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $42.60 (Was $49.99)

Meidong Bluetooth Earbuds, $29.99 (Was $39.99)

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 In-Ear Headphones, $289 (Was $399)

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22.08 (Was $39.99)

TOZO T12 Wireless Earbuds, $29.98 (Was $59.99)

TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones, $29.74 (Was $49.99)

Soundcore by Anker Life A1, $39.99 (Was $49.99)

MIFA True Wireless Earbuds, $27.99 (Was $39.99)

LUDOS Clamor 2 Pro Wired Earbuds, $16.97 (Was $19.97)

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.