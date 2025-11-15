New Development Environment for Programmers Rewards Them With Brainrot When They Prompt the AI

In a world beset by complex problems, the brain trust at storied startup accelerator and venture capital firm Y Combinator has put their money into a startup dedicated to feeding vibe coders a constant stream of brainrot.

Called “Chad: The Brainrot IDE,” the new startup is the concoction of a tech entrepreneur named Richard Wang. The pitch goes like this: when software developers use AI-enabled software development environments — software designed to support “vibe coding,” basically — there’s usually a bit of downtime as the AI software churns out the programming

Notice anything missing? That’s right: there’s nothing for developers to gamble on!

Chad solves this. According to TechCrunch, the new vibe coding tool’s entire twist is that it adds a separate window of brainrot for software developers to dink around on as the AI generates code. These include social media apps like TikTok and X-formerly-Twitter, gambling apps like Stake, and dating apps like Tinder.

“AI coding creates a time span [that] isn’t long enough to do something new, and it’s not short enough to be entirely negligible,” Chad’s founders explain in their launch announcement on YCombinator. “Developers are spending time off the IDE to fill the inference time gap (usually brain-rotting on their phones).”

So what’s different than just using your phone to melt your brain like the rest of us?

Unlike your phone, Chad “ends your brainrot session when it’s time to get back to work,” the founders write. Referencing an anecdotal survey, they say that early beta users saved an average of 15 minutes per hour vibe coding when they make the switch to Chad.

Not everyone’s sold on the concept, however. In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, tech investor Jordi Hays wrote that Chad takes “rage baiting” from a marketing strategy to a “product strategy.”

“Chad IDE’s only known differentiation from the other hundred AI native IDEs is that you can gamble and swipe on dating apps in it. The rage bait is sitting at the product level now,” Hays wrote. “Rage baiting (whether at the marketing level or product level) is the most effective way to get people (who could be potential investors, customers, or team members) to actively pray for your downfall.”

The project demonstrates one thing for sure: in this economy, you can find funding for just about anything, as long as you shoehorn AI into the pitch.

