Now You Gotta Buy a Second Computer Just for Your AI Agent, Nvidia Declares

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While gamers beg for cheaper GPUs, and consumers at large yearn for affordable devices amid constant chip shortages, Nvidia is giving the people what they really want: laptops primarily designed for running AI agents.

On Monday, CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new family of consumer PC chips, called the RTX Spark, designed for handling intense AI workloads. It’s a CPU and GPU rolled into one — like the processors that power modern Macbooks — and will be used in a new line of Windows computers that are “purpose-built for personal agents,” to use the wording of a company release.

Huang did not shy away from grand proclamations. At the annual Nvidia GTC event in Taiwan, he claimed RTX Spark was “the most efficient PC chip ever built,” extolled the new agent-focused design as “reinventing the personal computer,” and claimed that an RTX Spark PC “literally runs everything the world has ever created.”

“Plus, it now runs agents,” he added.

Audacious statements are par for the course for AI companies, but the pivot towards providing the hardware for personal agents raises heaps of questions. How big is the market for these laptops, and will they age like milk if agents go out of fashion?

Based on what Nvidia is teasing, they won’t be cheap. Mark Aevermann, Nvidia’s senior director of product development, said that the PCs will target “creators, AI developers and gamers” and will be priced at the premium end of the market, per The Wall Street Journal. The epic specs of the flagship version of its chip bear that out, boasting 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores, and 128 gigabytes of unified memory. All this power enables it to run AI agents with 120 billion parameters, Nvidia claims.

You can bet that a laptop with such a powerful chip will cost several thousand dollars at the very least, though Nvidia says it will offer cheaper, less powerful versions. And while AI agents are popular, especially in coding professions, it remains dubious just how many power users are out there demanding beefy machines to run AI models locally.

Nonetheless, Huang imagines that in ten years, consumers will have “AI supercomputers in your house, running agents and assistants” connected to everything from your TV, security cameras, to dishwashers, per the Financial Times.

Skepticism may abound, but Huang’s has seemingly got all the major Windows PC manufacturers on board — to wit, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, HP, and MSI. Microsoft is also joining the pack by launching a new RTX Spark laptop called the Surface Laptop Ultra.

If there’s another takeaway, it’s that running AI agents is getting awfully expensive. Companies and individual developers are finding themselves stuck with exorbitant usage fees from using agentic tools like Claude Code. And perhaps that’s not surprising, since the preferred way to use them is to run multiple at a time in the background, each handling separate tasks. But now, if you want to be among the truly AI agent elite who walk around with their laptops half open, you should spend even more than you already do — on an Nvidia one.

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