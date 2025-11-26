Nvidia CEO Says You’re “Insane” If You Don’t Use AI to Do Literally Everything

Don’t use AI to do literally everything? You might want to get your head checked, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

At least, that’s reportedly how Huang feels about any Luddite employees who are still writing code the old-fashioned way.

Fortune reports that at an all-hands meeting last week, which took place right after the company reported its “blowout” third quarter results, Huang torched his managers who are still telling their teams to hold back on AI usage — an idea that, to him, should call your psychological wellbeing into question.

“My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI,” Huang said. “Are you insane?”

“I want every task that is possible to be automated with artificial intelligence to be automated with artificial intelligence,” he demanded. “I promise you, you will have work to do.”

It’s a hard line for Huang to be taking, considering that there’s still no consensus on whether AI tools, especially in coding tasks, actually make workers more productive. In fact, a certain body of evidence points to the contrary: one study found that programmers who used coding assistants like Anthropic’s Claude used less than half of the AI’s suggestions, rendering them 19 percent slower compared to their colleagues who didn’t harness AI’s awesome powers of automation.

Nonetheless, tech companies are speedrunning the process of getting high on their own supplies. Google CEO Sundar Pichai claimed that as much as 25 percent of the company’s code is now AI-generated, and in June the company reportedly told staff that they were expected to use its Gemini model to write code going forward.

The same story is playing out at Microsoft. CEO Satya Nadella similarly claims that over a quarter of the company’s code is written with AI, and as Fortune notes, echoed Google’s marching orders by telling its programmers this summer that using AI is “no longer optional.”

Regardless of the quality of automation, the other big question is what does AI mean for programmers’ jobs? Tech layoffs have been brutal this year, with around 140,000 employees expected to be fired by year’s end. Amazon is in the middle of axing thousands of engineers as one of its top executives, in response to the harrowing reduction in personnel, gloats about how “transformative” AI is and the need to innovate.

Huang, however, is telling employee with a straight face that embracing AI will be good for them — even as the leaders of companies that Nvidia is providing its Nvidia chips to, if not propping them up with billions of dollars of its own money, all warn that AI is, in fact, going to wipe out jobs. And so nevermind the widespread reports of AI chatbots literally causing people to be institutionalized — you’re the one who’s out of touch for refusing to fall in love with it.

