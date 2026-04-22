Nvidia CEO Says AI Will Be a Permanent Micromanaging Boss Who Never Stops Nagging You

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As fear over an AI-driven jobs apocalypse continues to simmer, some tech leaders remain adamant that the wide proliferation of AI will lead to more employment opportunities, not fewer.

Consider a recent panel at Stanford University, when Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang painted an unusual picture of an AI agent-dominated future.

Instead of getting ready to clear their desks, the centibillionaire argued that instead, human workers’ productivity will instead go through the roof — with the minor tradeoff that you’ll be overseen by a nagging AI boss that won’t ever leave you alone.

“Your [AI] agents are harassing you, micromanaging you, and you’re busier than ever,” Huang said. “And yet our company is able to do more.”

As a result, “we’re gonna create more jobs in the end,” he argued. “There’ll be more people working at the end of this industrial revolution than at the beginning of it.”

Huang has previously argued that company leaders are thinking too small if they’re looking to trim headcounts thanks to AI.

“For companies with imagination, you will do more with more,” he told CNBC personality Jim Cramer earlier this year.

It’s a notable departure from the widespread narrative that the AI boom could lead to major job losses, with CEOs frequently citing the tech as they lay off thousands (whether these AI tools can actually carry out a human employee’s workload remains a subject of debate). Some have even started to brag that their AI expenses are eclipsing the money they spend on human employees.

Whether Huang’s view will offer much reassurance to sacked tech workers who are facing a challenging job market is dubious at best. We also shouldn’t discredit that Huang’s AI chip empire has been selling shovels during the ongoing AI gold rush. Of course he’s advocating software engineers to do more with his company’s hardware instead of less.

In short, if the massive waves of layoffs in the tech industry are any indication, Huang’s belief that the widespread use of AI tools will lead to a flurry of new jobs will probably continue to be challenged.

Besides, should a legion of overbearing AI bosses really be the tech industry’s end game?

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