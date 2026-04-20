Nvidia CEO Loses His Cool at Tough Question

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Look, being CEO of the largest company by market cap in the world isn’t a cakewalk. It takes a tough person not to crack under that kind of pressure — just ask Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who blew his stack when asked about China on a recent podcast appearance.

During a taping of tech guy Dwarkesh Patel’s podcast spotted by Tom’s Hardware, the Nvidia CEO became agitated when questioned about whether selling advanced AI chips to China poses national security risks to the United States.

Playing devil’s advocate, Patel referenced Anthropic’s Claude Mythos model as evidence that giving China access to Nvidia’s high-powered chips could fuel America’s competition in the global tech space.

“The premise that — even if we competed in China, that we’re going to lose that market anyways — you’re not talking to somebody who woke up a loser,” Huang said indignantly. “And that loser attitude, that loser premise makes no sense to me.”

"You’re not talking to someone who woke up a loser” – Jensen Huang



Jensen nearly lost his composure during a heated debate about selling chips to China, despite showing tremendous patience in response to the pushback. pic.twitter.com/A6F7RAXAgh — The AI Investor (@The_AI_Investor) April 16, 2026

If Nvidia did pull out of China for fears of enabling fueling the international competition, it would simply fuel a more independent tech industry in the PRC, Huang continued to argue. The key to staying ahead, he seems to insist, is a world hooked on American chips.

“We want to make sure that all the AI developers in the world are developing on the American tech stack, and making the contributions, the advancements of AI — especially when it’s open source — available to the American ecosystem,” Huang shot back. “It would be extremely foolish to create two ecosystem: the open-source ecosystem, and it only runs on a foreign [Chinese] tech stack, and a closed ecosystem that runs on the American tech stack. I think that would be a horrible outcome for the United States.”

The truth may be more complicated than Huang wants to admit. Chinese authorities have increasingly moved to limit the Chinese tech industry’s reliance on US-made AI chips, especially in the wake of Donald Trump’s trade tariff bonanza in 2025. Nvidia probably has the upper hand in the immediate future, but given the ludicrous pace of Chinese tech development recently, it doesn’t take a Fortune 500 CEO to see where the market is ultimately heading.

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